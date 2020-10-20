On Air: This Just In!
Cádiz scores first MLS goal, Nashville blanks Dallas 3-0

By The Associated Press
October 20, 2020 11:15 pm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jhonder Cádiz scored his first MLS goal in the 73rd minute and Nashville beat Dallas 3-0 on Tuesday night.

Nashville (6-6-6) extended its undefeated streak at home to seven games. Dallas (6-5-6) has not beaten Nashville in three matches this season.

Nashville’s first two goals came on deflected shots from distance. Randall Leal opened the scoring in the 19th minute with a shot that deflected off of Dallas defender Reto Ziegler. Cádiz scored in his second MLS game since signing as a designated player on Sept. 9.

Daniel Ríos scored in the 88th minute with an individual effort to give Nashville three goals for the second straight match. Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis made two saves to take the MLS lead with his eighth shutout of the season.

