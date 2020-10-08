Canadiens agree to 7-year extension with newcomer Anderson

MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens agreed to a seven-year contract extension with forward Josh Anderson on Thursday.

The contract that runs through the 2026-27 season has an average annual value of $5.5 million.

The 26-year-old Anderson was acquired Tuesday from the Columbus Blue Jackets in a trade for forward Max Domi and a 2020 third-round pick. Both players were upcoming restricted free agents, and Columbus signed Domi to a $10.6 million, two-year deal Wednesday.

Anderson was coming off a difficult season in a contract year, and was placed on injured reserve after the second game of the 2019-20 campaign with a shoulder injury.

He returned after missing six games, but underwent surgery on a torn labrum in March and was ruled out for the rest of the season. He had a goal and three assists in 26 games after setting career highs with 27 goals and 47 points the previous season. Anderson, has 65 goals and 50 assists in 267 career games with Columbus.

