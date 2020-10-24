On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Canter and McGowan share 3-shot lead at Italian Open

By The Associated Press
October 24, 2020 4:18 pm
< a min read
      

BRESCIA, Italy (AP) — Englishmen Laurie Canter and Ross McGowan share a three-shot lead entering the final round of the Italian Open.

Canter, who is looking for a wire-to-wire victory and a first European Tour title after his opening-round 60, shot a 3-under 69 in the third round on Saturday.

McGowan, who has had just one top-10 finish on the European Tour over the last four seasons, carded a 67.

Dean Burmester of South Africa was three strokes behind the leaders, and Nicolas Colsaerts and Sebastian Heisele were one stroke further back at Chervò Golf Club.

        Insight by Veritas and Carahsoft: Learn about the range of data practices and strategies needed for today’s policy and compliance environment in this free webinar.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 Federal Sales: Capturing and Winning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Bison enjoys cool fall morning at Wind Cave National Park in South Dakota