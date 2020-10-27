Trending:
Carolina Hurricanes sign D Haydn Fleury to 2-year contract

By The Associated Press
October 27, 2020 8:24 pm
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have signed defenseman Haydn Fleury to a two-year contract.

The team announced the deal Tuesday night, saying the restricted free agent’s deal had an average annual value of $1.3 million.

In a statement, team president and general manager Don Waddell said Fleury made “a huge leap in his development” last season and became a dependable contributor both late in the regular season as well as the playoffs.

Fleury had four goals and 10 assists in 45 games. He was a first-round pick by the Hurricanes in the 2014 draft at seventh overall.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

