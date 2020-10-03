On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Cervelli announces retirement after 13 MLB seasons

By The Associated Press
October 3, 2020 9:59 pm
< a min read
      

MIAMI (AP) — Veteran catcher Francisco Cervelli announced his retirement Saturday after a 13-year major league career.

The 34-year-old Cervelli played in only 16 games this year for the Miami Marlins before his season was cut short by the latest in a long string of concussions. He also had concussions in 2018 and 2019.

A .268 career hitter, Cervelli spent his first seven seasons with the New York Yankees and also played for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Atlanta Braves. He finished with 41 home runs and 275 RBIs.

Early in his career, Cervelli won a World Series championship as a backup with the 2009 Yankees, appearing in 42 games that season.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|13 Juniper Federal Forum
10|14 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

FEMA sets up shop in Louisiana to assist with upcoming hurricane