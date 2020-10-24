Chargers active defensive linemen Ingram, Jones off IR

On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
By The Associated Press
October 24, 2020 5:53 pm
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers activated defensive end Melvin Ingram and Justin Jones from the injured reserve/designated to return list Saturday. Both players are expected to play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but both will see limited snaps.

Both players have missed the past three games. Ingram was out due to a knee issue and Jones suffered a shoulder injury during the Sept. 20 loss to Kansas City.

In order to put both players on the active roster, Los Angeles waived defensive end Jessie Lemonier and wide receiver Jason Moore.

The Chargers have also activated running back Troymaine Pope from the practice squad and downgraded offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (back) to doubtful. Bulaga has missed the last two games and was limited in practice this week.

Los Angeles (1-4) has dropped four straight. Jacksonville is 1-5.

