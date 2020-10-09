On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Chargers place Austin Ekeler on IR with hamstring injury

By The Associated Press
October 9, 2020 5:39 pm
1 min read
      

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Chargers placed running back Austin Ekeler on injured reserve Friday, making him the seventh Los Angeles starter to go on IR this season.

Ekeler was injured during the first quarter of Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay. He led the AFC with 378 scrimmage yards after the first three games.

Justin Jackson and Joshua Kelley are expected to be the main running backs in Ekeler’s absence. Kelley leads the team in carries (52) but has fumbled in two straight games. Jackson missed the first three games with a calf injury but saw limited action last week.

Los Angeles is 1-3 going into Monday’s game at New Orleans. Wide receiver Mike Williams (hamstring) returned to practice Friday after missing last week’s game but guard Trai Turner (groin) and offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (back) remain sidelined.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how NGA is working with artificial intelligence, the adoption of zero trust and how the agency keeps its employees safe from cyber threats in this free webinar.

Besides Ekeler, the Chargers have defensive end Melvin Ingram (knee), defensive tackle Justin Jones (shoulder), cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (foot) and linebacker Drue Tranquill (leg) on injured reserve with the possibility of returning at some point this year. Safety Derwin James (knee) and center Mike Pouncey (hip) suffered season-ending injuries.

__

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|20 Precision Strike Technology Symposium...
10|20 2020 Leidos Supplier Innovation &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA authorizes all schools to offer free meals for students through 2021