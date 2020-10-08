Chicago 20, Tampa Bay 19

|Tampa Bay
First Quarter
TB_FG Succop 39, 9:48.
TB_Evans 2 pass from Brady (Succop kick), :56.
Second Quarter
TB_FG Succop 35, 7:03.
Chi_Montgomery 3 run (Santos kick), 1:48.
Chi_Graham 12 pass from Foles (Santos kick), :36.
Third Quarter
TB_FG Succop 46, 9:04.
Fourth Quarter
Chi_FG Santos 47, 10:34.
TB_FG Succop 25, 4:49.
Chi_FG Santos 38, 1:13.
|
|TB
|Chi
|First downs
|18
|18
|Total Net Yards
|339
|243
|Rushes-yards
|20-106
|14-35
|Passing
|233
|208
|Punt Returns
|2-20
|1-6
|Kickoff Returns
|1-25
|3-119
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-34
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-41-0
|30-42-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-20
|3-35
|Punts
|3-46.7
|5-45.6
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|11-109
|6-66
|Time of Possession
|31:32
|28:28
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Jones 17-106, Brady 3-0. Chicago, Montgomery 10-29, Patterson 3-7, Foles 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Tampa Bay, Brady 25-41-0-253. Chicago, Foles 30-42-1-243.
RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Brate 5-44, Evans 5-41, Johnson 4-61, Gronkowski 3-52, Jones 3-19, Mickens 2-22, Vaughn 2-5, Hudson 1-9. Chicago, Robinson 10-90, Montgomery 7-30, Miller 4-28, Patterson 3-38, Graham 3-33, Mooney 2-15, Harris 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
