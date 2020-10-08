On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Chicago 20, Tampa Bay 19

By The Associated Press
October 8, 2020 11:40 pm
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay 10 3 3 3 19
Chicago 0 14 0 6 20

First Quarter

TB_FG Succop 39, 9:48.

TB_Evans 2 pass from Brady (Succop kick), :56.

Second Quarter

TB_FG Succop 35, 7:03.

Chi_Montgomery 3 run (Santos kick), 1:48.

Chi_Graham 12 pass from Foles (Santos kick), :36.

Third Quarter

TB_FG Succop 46, 9:04.

Fourth Quarter

Chi_FG Santos 47, 10:34.

TB_FG Succop 25, 4:49.

Chi_FG Santos 38, 1:13.

A_0.

___

TB Chi
First downs 18 18
Total Net Yards 339 243
Rushes-yards 20-106 14-35
Passing 233 208
Punt Returns 2-20 1-6
Kickoff Returns 1-25 3-119
Interceptions Ret. 1-34 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 25-41-0 30-42-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-20 3-35
Punts 3-46.7 5-45.6
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-0
Penalties-Yards 11-109 6-66
Time of Possession 31:32 28:28

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Jones 17-106, Brady 3-0. Chicago, Montgomery 10-29, Patterson 3-7, Foles 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Tampa Bay, Brady 25-41-0-253. Chicago, Foles 30-42-1-243.

RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Brate 5-44, Evans 5-41, Johnson 4-61, Gronkowski 3-52, Jones 3-19, Mickens 2-22, Vaughn 2-5, Hudson 1-9. Chicago, Robinson 10-90, Montgomery 7-30, Miller 4-28, Patterson 3-38, Graham 3-33, Mooney 2-15, Harris 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

