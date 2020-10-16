On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Chicago plays Sporting Kansas City, seeks 4th straight home win

By The Associated Press
October 16, 2020 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Sporting Kansas City (9-6-2, third in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (5-8-4, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts Sporting Kansas City looking to prolong a three-game home winning streak.

The Fire are 5-3-1 in home games. Francisco Calvo is eighth in league play with five cards, all of them yellow. Chicago has 35 cards, all of them yellow.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how the combatant command works 24/7 to coordinate within the Pentagon, help protect assets and trip up adversaries in the cyber realm in this free webinar.

Sporting Kansas City is 4-2-1 in road games. Sporting Kansas City is 4-2-0 when it records two goals.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. Sporting Kansas City won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Beric leads Chicago with six goals. Fabian Herbers has three goals over the last 10 games for the Fire.

Johnny Russell has five goals and two assists for Sporting Kansas City this season. Erik Hurtado has two goals over the past 10 games for Sporting Kansas City.

        Read more Sports News news.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chicago: 3-4-3, averaging 1.5 goals, 1.1 assists, four shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Sporting Kansas City: 4-4-2, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.9 assists, 3.4 shots on goal and 6.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Chicago: Johan Kappelhof (injured), Miguel Navarro, Luka Stojanovic (injured), Brandt Bronico (injured), Djordje Mihailovic (injured), Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Gaston Gimenez, Jeremiah Gutjahr (injured).

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Sporting Kansas City: Graham Zusi (injured), Felipe Gutierrez (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft successfully touches asteroid