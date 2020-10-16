Chicago plays Sporting Kansas City, seeks 4th straight home win

Sporting Kansas City (9-6-2, third in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (5-8-4, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts Sporting Kansas City looking to prolong a three-game home winning streak.

The Fire are 5-3-1 in home games. Francisco Calvo is eighth in league play with five cards, all of them yellow. Chicago has 35 cards, all of them yellow.

Sporting Kansas City is 4-2-1 in road games. Sporting Kansas City is 4-2-0 when it records two goals.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. Sporting Kansas City won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Beric leads Chicago with six goals. Fabian Herbers has three goals over the last 10 games for the Fire.

Johnny Russell has five goals and two assists for Sporting Kansas City this season. Erik Hurtado has two goals over the past 10 games for Sporting Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chicago: 3-4-3, averaging 1.5 goals, 1.1 assists, four shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Sporting Kansas City: 4-4-2, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.9 assists, 3.4 shots on goal and 6.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Chicago: Johan Kappelhof (injured), Miguel Navarro, Luka Stojanovic (injured), Brandt Bronico (injured), Djordje Mihailovic (injured), Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Gaston Gimenez, Jeremiah Gutjahr (injured).

Sporting Kansas City: Graham Zusi (injured), Felipe Gutierrez (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

