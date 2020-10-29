Chiefs massive favorites against Jets at Arrowhead Stadium

NEW YORK JETS (0-7) at KANSAS CITY (6-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Chiefs by 19 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — New York 1-6; Kansas City 5-2

SERIES RECOR — Tied 19-19-1

LAST MEETING — Jets beat Chiefs 38-31 on Dec. 3, 2017, in New Jersey

LAST WEEK — Jets lost to Bills 18-10; Chiefs beat Broncos 43-16

AP PRO32 RANKING — Jets No. 32, Chiefs No. 2

JETS OFFENSE — OVERALL (32), RUSH (23), PASS (32)

JETS DEFENSE — OVERALL (18), RUSH (30), PASS (4)

CHIEFS OFFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (9), PASS (12)

CHIEFS DEFENSE — OVERALL (18), RUSH (30), PASS (4)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Jets are trying to avoid the second 0-8 start in franchise history. The last time was 1996, when they finished 1-15 season under Rich Kotite. … Jets coach Adam Gase is handing off play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains for the second straight game. … The Jets gained only 4 total yards in the second half last week against Buffalo. … New York ranks last in the NFL in several offensive categories, including points, total yards, yards passing, first downs and third-down conversions. … Jets QB Sam Darnold returned from a two-game absence because of a sprained right shoulder and had one of the worst starts of his career against the Bills. He passed for 120 yards and had two picks with a 31.1 passer rating, the second lowest of his career. Darnold also was sacked six times. … Jets WR Jamison Crowder missed last week with a groin injury but could be back Sunday. He has 29 receptions for 383 yards and two touchdowns in just four games. … WR Denzel Mims, the Jets’ second-round selection, had four catches for 42 yards in his NFL debut last week after being sidelined since training camp with hamstring injuries. … The Jets were the first team to not allow the Bills to score a touchdown and held Buffalo to 0 for 5 on TDs in the red zone. New York did give up 422 yards, though, leading to six field goals. … Jets K Sergio Castillo, elevated from the practice squad because of Sam Ficken’s groin injury, kicked a 29-yard field goal on his first NFL kick and made his only extra-point attempt. … Chiefs coach Andy Reid would tie Curly Lambeau (229) for the fifth-most wins in NFL history. … Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes needs eight TD passes in his next five games to break Dan Marino’s record of fastest player to 100. Marino did it in 44 games. … Mahomes has thrown a TD pass in 18 consecutive games, the longest streak in franchise history and currently the longest streak in the NFL. … TE Travis Kelce needs one more 100-yard receiving game to pass Otis Taylor (20) for second most in Chiefs history. … Kelce needs three TD passes to pass Dwayne Bowe (44) for fifth most in franchise history. … Chiefs RB Le’Veon Bell will be playing his former team for the first time. The Jets released him two weeks ago. … The Chiefs have had four games of at least 30 points. The franchise record is five in a season. … Kansas City has intercepted a pass in five straight games. … Fantasy tip: If you have a member of the Chiefs, you should probably start him. If you have a member of the Jets, you should probably sit him. Rarely in the NFL do you find such a mismatch on paper.

