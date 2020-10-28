Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Chris Paul leads march to voting site at N. Carolina college

By The Associated Press
October 28, 2020 9:34 am
< a min read
      

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — NBA star Chris Paul led nearly 2,500 people on a march to an early-voting site at a historically Black college in North Carolina where he also takes classes.

Paul was part of the “March to the Polls Part 2” event held Tuesday at Winston-Salem State University, Winston-Salem Journal reported.

The basketball star told reporters during the event that it was necessary to encourage students to vote “given the magnitude of the election and everything that is going on right now.” Paul had previously said that he would be encouraging HBCU students to head to the polls.

Some students, including Je’den Clark, the school’s student government association president, said the point guard’s attendance attracted large crowds. Campus police blocked traffic to allow for the march, which had hundreds of city residents and candidates running for office.

“College students think about making inroads,” Clark said. “Voting is important. We are instructed since our freshman years to use our voices.”

Paul, 35, played basketball at Wake Forest University before heading to the NBA. He now plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Sports News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 Federal Sales: Capturing and Winning...
10|29 The D.C. Digital Transformation Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Bison enjoys cool fall morning at Wind Cave National Park in South Dakota