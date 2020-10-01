On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Clemson five-star RB Bowman puts name in transfer portal

By The Associated Press
October 1, 2020 6:29 pm
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson freshman running back Demarkcus Bowman has put his name in the transfer portal.

Team spokesman Ross Taylor said Thursday that Bowman talked with Clemson coaches about his desire to transfer.

Bowman is a 5-foot-10, 190-pound tailback from Lakeland, Florida, who was rated a five-star recruit who enrolled early and was part of the Tigers’ spring practice, cut short last March with the school’s shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney compared Bowman’s speed and ability with that of former Tigers and NFL runner C.J. Spiller.

Bowman ran for 5,081 yards with 71 touchdowns during his high school career. He had offers from several prominent programs including Alabama, Auburn and Florida.

Bowman, however, was down on the depth chart this season behind two-time defending ACC player of the year Travis Etienne and his backups in Lyn-J Dixon and Darien Rencher.

Bowman played in both games for Clemson this season, rushing for 32 yards on nine carries.

No. 1 Clemson (2-0, 1-0 ACC) faces Virginia (1-0, 1-0) on Saturday night.

___

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

