404 Not Found

Not Found

The requested URL was not found on this server.

Apache/2.4.38 (Debian) Server at federalnewsnetwork.com Port 80

Sports News

College Football Schedule

By The Associated Press
October 12, 2020 6:24 pm
2 min read
      
All Times EDT
(Subject to change)
Wednesday, Oct. 14
SOUTH

Coastal Carolina (3-0) at Louisiana-Lafayette (3-0), 7:30 p.m.

Appalachian St. (2-1) at Georgia Southern (2-1), Postponed

___

Thursday, Oct. 15
SOUTHWEST

Georgia St. (1-1) at Arkansas St. (2-2), 7:30 p.m.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

Friday, Oct. 16
SOUTH

SMU (4-0) at Tulane (2-2), 6 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

BYU (4-0) at Houston (1-0), 9:30 p.m.

___

        Read more Sports News news.
Saturday, Oct. 17
EAST

Liberty (4-0) at Syracuse (1-3), Noon

South Florida (1-3) at Temple (0-1), Noon

Kansas (0-3) at West Virginia (2-1), Noon

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal
SOUTH

Auburn (2-1) at South Carolina (1-2), Noon

Clemson (4-0) at Georgia Tech (2-2), Noon

Kentucky (1-2) at Tennessee (2-1), Noon

Texas State (1-4) at South Alabama (1-2), Noon

Pittsburgh (3-2) at Miami (3-1), Noon

Navy (2-2) at East Carolina (1-2), Noon

Coastal Carolina (3-0) at Louisiana-Lafayette (3-0), Postponed

W. Kentucky (1-3) at UAB (3-1), 1:30 p.m.

Jacksonville St. (1-1) at North Alabama (0-1), 2 p.m.

LSU (1-2) at Florida (2-1), 3:30 p.m.

UCF (2-1) at Memphis (1-1), 3:30 p.m.

Duke (1-4) at NC State (3-1), 3:30 p.m.

E. Kentucky (1-3) at Troy (2-1), 3:30 p.m.

Texas A&M (2-1) at Mississippi St. (1-2), 4 p.m.

UMass at Georgia Southern (2-1), 4 p.m.

Virginia (1-2) at Wake Forest (1-2), 4 p.m.

North Texas (1-3) at Middle Tennessee (1-4), 5 p.m.

Marshall (3-0) at Louisiana Tech (3-1), 6 p.m.

North Carolina (3-0) at Florida St. (1-3), 7:30 p.m.

Boston College (3-1) at Virginia Tech (2-1), 8 p.m.

FIU (0-2) at Charlotte (1-2), 8 p.m.

Georgia (3-0) at Alabama (3-0), 8 p.m.

MIDWEST

Louisville (1-3) at Notre Dame (3-0), 2:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt (0-3) at Missouri (1-2), Postponed

Cent. Arkansas (2-3) at Missouri St. (0-2), 8 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Cincinnati (3-0) at Tulsa (1-1), Noon

Army (4-1) at UTSA (3-2), 1:30 p.m.

Mississippi (1-2) at Arkansas (1-2), 3:30 p.m.

Angelo State University at Stephen F. Austin (1-3), 5 p.m.

West Texas A&M University (0-1) at Abilene Christian (0-2), Postponed

Southern Miss. (1-3) at UTEP (3-2), 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. (3-0) at Baylor (1-1), Postponed

___

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|13 Juniper Federal Forum
10|14 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

FEMA sets up shop in Louisiana to assist with upcoming hurricane