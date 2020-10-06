Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Colorado takes 2-game shutout win streak into matchup with Los Angeles FC

By The Associated Press
October 6, 2020 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Los Angeles FC (6-6-3, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Colorado Rapids (5-4-4, seventh in the Western Conference)

Commerce City, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado comes into a matchup against Los Angeles FC after recording two straight shutout wins.

The Rapids are 3-4-4 against conference opponents. Colorado is 2-1-0 in one-goal matches.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

Los Angeles FC is 6-6-2 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles FC leads the Western Conference with 100 shots on goal, averaging 6.7 per game. Los Angeles FC is also the league leader with 40 goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Bassett leads Colorado with four goals. Jonathan Lewis has four goals over the past 10 games for the Rapids.

Bradley Wright-Phillips has five goals and three assists for Los Angeles FC. Diego Rossi has six goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles FC.

        Read more Sports News news.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colorado: 3-3-4, averaging 2.1 goals, 1.6 assists, 4.8 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Los Angeles FC: 4-6-0, averaging two goals, 1.3 assists, 4.9 shots on goal and 6.6 corner kicks per game while allowing two goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Colorado: Danny Wilson, Jack Price, Younes Namli (injured), Kortne Ford (injured).

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Los Angeles FC: Mohamed Traore (injured), Carlos Vela (injured), Tristan Blackmon (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|13 Juniper Federal Forum
10|14 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

FEMA sets up shop in Louisiana to assist with upcoming hurricane