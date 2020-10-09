On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Colorado takes 2-game shutout win streak into matchup with Los Angeles

By The Associated Press
October 9, 2020 3:05 am
1 min read
      

LA Galaxy (4-8-3, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Colorado Rapids (5-4-4, eighth in the Western Conference)

Commerce City, Colorado; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado heads into a matchup with Los Angeles after notching two straight shutout wins.

The Rapids are 3-4-4 against Western Conference opponents. Cole Bassett leads the seventh-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with four goals. Colorado has scored 25 goals.

The Galaxy are 4-8-3 in conference play. Rolf Feltscher is twenty-first in Western Conference play with two assists. Los Angeles has 11 assists.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Colorado won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bassett has four goals and two assists for Colorado. Jonathan Lewis has four goals over the last 10 games for the Rapids.

Sebastian Lletget has six goals and two assists for Los Angeles this year. Cristian Pavon has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games for the Galaxy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colorado: 3-3-4, averaging 2.1 goals, 1.6 assists, 4.8 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Los Angeles: 4-5-1, averaging 1.6 goals, one assist, 4.5 shots on goal and 6.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Colorado: Danny Wilson, Kellyn Acosta, Diego Rubio (injured), Jack Price, Younes Namli (injured), Kortne Ford (injured), Deklan Wynne (injured), Andre Shinyashiki (injured).

Los Angeles: Danilo Acosta (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

