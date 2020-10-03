Columbus 2, FC Dallas 2

Columbus 0 2 — 2 FC Dallas 1 1 — 2

First half_1, FC Dallas, Barrios, 1 (Picault), 38th minute.

Second half_2, Columbus, Mokhtar, 1 (Santos), 47th; 3, FC Dallas, Ziegler, 2 (penalty kick), 53rd; 4, Columbus, Santos, 4 (Boateng), 62nd.

Goalies_Columbus, Eloy Room, Andrew Tarbell; FC Dallas, Jimmy Maurer, Phelipe Megiolaro.

Yellow Cards_Afful, Columbus, 23rd; Room, Columbus, 52nd; Acosta, FC Dallas, 78th; Diaz, Columbus, 84th.

Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Frank Anderson, Jeremy Kieso, Christopher Penso. 4th Official_Elton Garcia.

A_3,572.

Lineups

Columbus_Eloy Room (Andrew Tarbell, 71st); Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Milton Valenzuela, Josh Williams; Artur, Luis Diaz (Derrick Etienne, 88th), Youness Mokhtar (Emmanuel Boateng, 62nd), Pedro Santos, Lucas Zelarrayan (Aidan Morris, 46th); Gyasi Zardes.

FC Dallas_Jimmy Maurer; Matt Hedges, Bryan Reynolds, Reto Ziegler; Bryan Acosta, Michael Barrios, Ryan Hollingshead, Fafa Picault (Dante Sealy, 74th), Andres Ricaurte (Jesus Ferreira, 73rd), Thiago Santos (Tanner Tessmann, 81st); Franco Jara.

