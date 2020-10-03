On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Columbus 2, FC Dallas 2

By The Associated Press
October 3, 2020 10:46 pm
< a min read
      
Columbus 0 2 2
FC Dallas 1 1 2

First half_1, FC Dallas, Barrios, 1 (Picault), 38th minute.

Second half_2, Columbus, Mokhtar, 1 (Santos), 47th; 3, FC Dallas, Ziegler, 2 (penalty kick), 53rd; 4, Columbus, Santos, 4 (Boateng), 62nd.

Goalies_Columbus, Eloy Room, Andrew Tarbell; FC Dallas, Jimmy Maurer, Phelipe Megiolaro.

Yellow Cards_Afful, Columbus, 23rd; Room, Columbus, 52nd; Acosta, FC Dallas, 78th; Diaz, Columbus, 84th.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Frank Anderson, Jeremy Kieso, Christopher Penso. 4th Official_Elton Garcia.

A_3,572.

___

Lineups

Columbus_Eloy Room (Andrew Tarbell, 71st); Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Milton Valenzuela, Josh Williams; Artur, Luis Diaz (Derrick Etienne, 88th), Youness Mokhtar (Emmanuel Boateng, 62nd), Pedro Santos, Lucas Zelarrayan (Aidan Morris, 46th); Gyasi Zardes.

        Read more Sports News news.

FC Dallas_Jimmy Maurer; Matt Hedges, Bryan Reynolds, Reto Ziegler; Bryan Acosta, Michael Barrios, Ryan Hollingshead, Fafa Picault (Dante Sealy, 74th), Andres Ricaurte (Jesus Ferreira, 73rd), Thiago Santos (Tanner Tessmann, 81st); Franco Jara.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|13 Juniper Federal Forum
10|14 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

FEMA sets up shop in Louisiana to assist with upcoming hurricane