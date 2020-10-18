Columbus 3, New York City FC 1

|New York City FC
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Columbus
|1
|2
|—
|3
First half_1, Columbus, Artur, 1, 26th minute.
Second half_2, Columbus, Santos, 6 (Etienne), 50th; 3, New York City FC, Castellanos, 3 (Medina), 55th; 4, Columbus, Zardes, 10, 90th+3.
Goalies_New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza, Brad Stuver; Columbus, Andrew Tarbell, Matt Lampson.
Yellow Cards_Ring, New York City FC, 10th; Diaz, Columbus, 82nd; Castellanos, New York City FC, 84th; Chanot, New York City FC, 90th+2.
Referee_Alex Chilowicz. Assistant Referees_Peter Manikowski, Peter Balciunas, Sorin Stoica. 4th Official_Guido Gonzales Jr.
___
Lineups
New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Ronald Matarrita (Gudmundur Thorarinsson, 63rd), Anton Tinnerholm; Gary Mackay Steven (Maxi Moralez, 62nd), Jesus Medina (Tony Rocha, 90th), Keaton Parks, Alexander Ring; Valentin Castellanos, Ismael Tajouri.
Columbus_Andrew Tarbell; Harrison Afful, Aboubacar Keita, Jonathan Mensah, Milton Valenzuela; Artur, Emmanuel Boateng (Luis Diaz, 72nd), Derrick Etienne (Hector Jimenez, 89th), Aidan Morris, Pedro Santos (Youness Mokhtar, 65th); Gyasi Zardes.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments