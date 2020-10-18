On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Columbus 3, New York City FC 1

By The Associated Press
October 18, 2020 8:20 pm
New York City FC 0 1 1
Columbus 1 2 3

First half_1, Columbus, Artur, 1, 26th minute.

Second half_2, Columbus, Santos, 6 (Etienne), 50th; 3, New York City FC, Castellanos, 3 (Medina), 55th; 4, Columbus, Zardes, 10, 90th+3.

Goalies_New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza, Brad Stuver; Columbus, Andrew Tarbell, Matt Lampson.

Yellow Cards_Ring, New York City FC, 10th; Diaz, Columbus, 82nd; Castellanos, New York City FC, 84th; Chanot, New York City FC, 90th+2.

Referee_Alex Chilowicz. Assistant Referees_Peter Manikowski, Peter Balciunas, Sorin Stoica. 4th Official_Guido Gonzales Jr.

Lineups

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Ronald Matarrita (Gudmundur Thorarinsson, 63rd), Anton Tinnerholm; Gary Mackay Steven (Maxi Moralez, 62nd), Jesus Medina (Tony Rocha, 90th), Keaton Parks, Alexander Ring; Valentin Castellanos, Ismael Tajouri.

Columbus_Andrew Tarbell; Harrison Afful, Aboubacar Keita, Jonathan Mensah, Milton Valenzuela; Artur, Emmanuel Boateng (Luis Diaz, 72nd), Derrick Etienne (Hector Jimenez, 89th), Aidan Morris, Pedro Santos (Youness Mokhtar, 65th); Gyasi Zardes.

