Cooper accounts for 3 TDs in Jacksonville State’s 24-17 win

By The Associated Press
October 17, 2020 5:43 pm
FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Zerrick Cooper ran for two touchdowns, threw for another and Jacksonville State defeated North Alabama 24-17 on Saturday in the absence of Gamecocks head coach John Grass.

Grass announced Thursday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and would self-isolate with assistant head coach Jimmy Ogle overseeing Gamecocks.

Cooper’s second 1-yard score of the day gave the Gamecocks (2-1) a 21-17 lead at the end of the third quarter. Passes of 23 and 40 yards to Trae Berry sparked the quick drive.

Alen Karajic extended the advantage with a 36-yard field goal with under 10 1/2 minutes left.

Cooper threw for 244 yards with Barry making five catches for 104 yards. Cooper’s 14-yard pass to Quan Charleston was his 61st career TD throw, tying Ed Lett’s school record. Cooper also ran for 46 yards.

Jakobi Byrd’s 100th career catch was an 11-yard TD reception of Rett Files’ only attempt that gave the Lions a 17-14 lead. Blake Dever threw for 202 yards.

Attendance was 4,632, below the 7,000 maximum North Alabama had set for its 14,215-seat stadium.

Both the Lions and the Gamecocks are playing four-game fall seasons.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

