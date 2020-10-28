On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
D.C. United 1, Columbus 0

By The Associated Press
October 28, 2020 10:18 pm
Columbus 0 0 0
D.C. United 1 0 1

First half_1, D.C. United, Gressel, 2 (Asad), 32nd minute.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Columbus, Eloy Room, Andrew Tarbell; D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Earl Edwards Jr, Chris Seitz.

Yellow Cards_Berhalter, Columbus, 6th; Mora, D.C. United, 14th; Brillant, D.C. United, 17th; Sorga, D.C. United, 65th; Fisher, D.C. United, 74th; Boateng, Columbus, 88th; Cadden, Columbus, 90th+5.

Referee_Silviu Petrescu. Assistant Referees_Brian Poeschel, Matthew Nelson, Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Sergii Demianchuk.

___

Lineups

Columbus_Eloy Room; Chris Cadden, Waylon Francis (Jordan Hamilton, 83rd), Aboubacar Keita, Jonathan Mensah; Fatai Alashe (Emmanuel Boateng, 77th), Sebastian Berhalter (Darlington Nagbe, 57th), Luis Diaz, Youness Mokhtar (Lucas Zelarrayan, 57th), Pedro Santos; Krisztian Nemeth.

D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Frederic Brillant, Oniel Fisher, Joseph Mora (Erik Sorga, 62nd), Donovan Pines; Yamil Asad (Moses Nyeman, 80th), Russell Canouse, Edison Flores, Julian Gressel, Junior Moreno; Gelmin Rivas (Ola Kamara, 73rd).

