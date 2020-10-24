D.C. United 2, Atlanta 1

|D.C. United
|0
|2
|—
|2
|Atlanta
|0
|1
|—
|1
First half_None.
Second half_1, D.C. United, Canouse, 2 (Gressel), 77th minute; 2, Atlanta, Gallagher, 4 (Lennon), 89th; 3, D.C. United, Rivas, 1 (Paredes), 90th+2.
Goalies_D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Chris Seitz; Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann.
Yellow Cards_Asad, D.C. United, 30th; Barco, Atlanta, 39th; Moreno, D.C. United, 86th; Meza, Atlanta, 90th+1.
Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_TJ Zablocki, Jose Da Silva, Christopher Penso. 4th Official_Sergii Demianchuk.
A_6,130.
___
Lineups
D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Joseph Mora, Chris Odoi-Atsem, Donovan Pines; Yamil Asad, Russell Canouse, Edison Flores (Yordy Reyna, 79th), Julian Gressel (Oniel Fisher, 87th), Junior Moreno; Ola Kamara (Gelmin Rivas, 68th), Erik Sorga (Kevin Paredes, 46th).
Atlanta_Brad Guzan; George Bello (Jake Mulraney, 82nd), Fernando Meza, Miles Robinson; Mo Adams, Ezequiel Barco, Jurgen Damm (Jon Gallagher, 68th), Marcelino Moreno, Matheus Rossetto (Emerson Hyndman, 68th); Brooks Lennon, Erick Torres (Adam Jahn, 75th).
Comments