On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

D.C. United ends long winless streak, tops Cincinnati 2-1

By The Associated Press
October 18, 2020 10:00 pm
< a min read
      

CINCINNATI (AP) — Chris Odoi-Atsem scored his first MLS goal, lifting D.C. United past FC Cincinnati 2-1 on Sunday night.

Odoi-Atsem gathered a rebound on the right after keeper Robert Edwards’ save created the ricochet, scoring in the 78th minute.

D.C. United (3-10-6) won for the first time since Sept. 2, a 1-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls.

Bradon Vázquez knotted the score at 1-1 at the 66th minute for Cincinnati, which fell to 4-11-4.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how the combatant command works 24/7 to coordinate within the Pentagon, help protect assets and trip up adversaries in the cyber realm in this free webinar.

Donovan Pines scored his second goal in as many games in the 36th minute, tapping the ball in after Edwards failed to control the ball that he briefly had off a D.C. United set piece.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 The D.C. Digital Transformation Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy, crewmates land safely back on Earth