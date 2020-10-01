Trending:
Darvish expected to start for the Cubs against the Marlins

By The Associated Press
October 1, 2020 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Miami Marlins (31-29, second in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (34-26, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 2:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Miami: Sixto Sanchez (3-2, 3.46 ERA in regular season) Chicago: Yu Darvish (8-3, 2.01 ERA in regular season)

NLWC: Miami leads the series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Cubs will host the Marlins in Game 2 of the Wild Card series.

The Cubs are 19-14 on their home turf. Chicago has a team batting average of .129 this postseason, Ian Happ has lead them with an average of .500

The Marlins are 20-14 on the road. Miami has a team on-base percentage of .341 this postseason, Starling Marte leads them with an OBP of .600 in 4 at-bats.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ leads the Cubs with 28 RBIs and is batting .258.

Brian Anderson leads the Marlins with 11 home runs home runs and is slugging .465.

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Manuel Rodriguez: (bicep), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Tyler Chatwood: (right elbow), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).

Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Josh A. Smith: (nail), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Brandon Leibrandt: (left elbow), Elieser Hernandez: (right lat), Harold Ramirez: (left hamstring), Starling Marte: (hand), Logan Forsythe: (oblique), Isan Diaz: (groin), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

