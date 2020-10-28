Trending:
Dee Strange-Gordon's $14M option declined by Mariners

By The Associated Press
October 28, 2020 8:50 pm
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners declined their $14 million club option on infielder Dee Strange-Gordon for the 2021 season on Wednesday, making the veteran eligible for free agency.

Strange-Gordon spent the past three seasons with the Mariners. He came to Seattle as a starter in 2018, splitting time between second base and center field, but transitioned into a utility role over his past two seasons with the club.

Strange-Gordon appeared in 141 games in 2018, 117 in 2019 and played in just 33 of 60 games this season. He hit .266 in his three seasons with the Mariners but his on-base percentage was under .300 in two of his three seasons.

Seattle will pay a $1 million buyout.

Strange-Gordon, 32, has also spent time with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami in his career.

