On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Démare claims 2nd win in this Giro; Almeida stays in pink

By The Associated Press
October 8, 2020 11:19 am
2 min read
      

MATERA, Italy (AP) — Arnaud Démare claimed his second stage in the Giro d’Italia by winning the sixth in another mass sprint on Thursday.

João Almeida held onto the pink jersey despite a mid-stage scare when he was crashed into by another rider.

For his 12th victory this season, Démare started his sprint before anyone else on the slightly uphill finishing straight and won easily ahead of Michael Matthews and Fabio Felline.

Démare required nearly five hours to complete the 188-kilometer (117-mile) route from Castrovillari to Matera, which featured one third-category climb and a hilly finish.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how NGA is working with artificial intelligence, the adoption of zero trust and how the agency keeps its employees safe from cyber threats in this free webinar.

Matera — in the southern Basilicata region — is known for its cave dwellings, which were inhabited until the 1950s.

Almeida stopped on the side of the road to fix the radio under his jersey with 37 kilometers to go when he was hit. Sprinter Fernando Gaviria went down in the same incident, but both riders quickly got going again.

Almeida, a Portuguese rider with the Deceuninck-Quick Step team, remained 43 seconds of Spanish rider Pello Bilbao.

Démare, a French rider with the Groupama-FDJ team, also won Stage 4 in a three-way photo finish.

        Read more Sports News news.

This was Démare’s third career win at the Giro. He also won a stage in Modena last year to go with his two stage victories at the Tour de France in 2017 and 2018.

Four riders formed an early breakaway and established a lead of more than 10 minutes on the peloton before eventually being reeled back in.

James Whelan was the last of the breakaway riders to be caught, with 14 kilometers to go.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Stage 7 on Friday, a mostly flat 143-kilometer leg from Matera to Brindisi, also sets up well for sprinters.

The Giro was rescheduled from its usual May slot because of the coronavirus pandemic. The race ends on Oct. 25 with an individual time trial in Milan.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|19 CyberWeek 2020
10|20 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Postal Service announces a new stamp to celebrate Kwanzaa