Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Démare claims 3rd stage win at Giro; Almeida stays in pink

By The Associated Press
October 9, 2020 10:34 am
< a min read
      

BRINDISI, Italy (AP) — Arnaud Démare earned his second straight stage victory and his third in this year’s Giro d’Italia by winning the seventh leg in another mass sprint Friday, and João Almeida held onto the overall leader’s pink jersey.

Démare edged Peter Sagan, Michael Matthews and Fabio Felline at the end of the mostly flat 143-kilometer (89-mile) leg from Matera to Brindisi.

Démare, a French rider with the Groupama-FDJ team, also won the fourth and sixth stages, which also ended in mass sprints.

There was little drama on Friday despite heavy crosswinds affecting some parts of the stage.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how NGA is working with artificial intelligence, the adoption of zero trust and how the agency keeps its employees safe from cyber threats in this free webinar.

Almeida, a Portuguese rider with the Deceuninck-Quick Step team, remained 43 seconds ahead of Spanish rider Pello Bilbao.

Saturday’s eighth stage is a 200-kilometer (124-mile) route from Giovinazzo to Vieste. The first half is mainly flat but there are two categorized climbs in the much more undulating second part of the stage.

The Giro was rescheduled from its usual May slot because of the coronavirus pandemic. The race ends on Oct. 25 with an individual time trial in Milan.

___

        Read more Sports News news.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|19 CyberWeek 2020
10|20 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA authorizes all schools to offer free meals for students through 2021