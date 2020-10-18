Detroit 34, Jacksonville 16

|Detroit
|7
|10
|7
|10
|—
|34
|Jacksonville
|3
|0
|7
|6
|—
|16
First Quarter
Det_Peterson 1 run (Prater kick), 7:37.
Jac_FG Brown 31, 1:51.
Second Quarter
Det_Swift 1 run (Prater kick), 13:41.
Det_FG Prater 31, 1:53.
Third Quarter
Det_Hockenson 1 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 7:44.
Jac_Minshew 6 run (Brown kick), 3:31.
Fourth Quarter
Det_Swift 6 run (Prater kick), 13:32.
Det_FG Prater 41, 8:11.
Jac_J.Robinson 14 pass from Minshew (pass failed), 5:18.
A_14,513.
___
|
|Det
|Jac
|First downs
|25
|16
|Total Net Yards
|403
|275
|Rushes-yards
|39-180
|16-44
|Passing
|223
|231
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|4-59
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-1
|1-2
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-31-1
|25-44-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|1-12
|Punts
|2-45.0
|2-38.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-60
|5-56
|Time of Possession
|35:57
|24:03
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Detroit, Swift 14-116, Peterson 15-40, Stafford 5-14, Johnson 4-9, Hall 1-1. Jacksonville, J.Robinson 12-29, Minshew 3-14, Shenault 1-1.
PASSING_Detroit, Stafford 19-31-1-223. Jacksonville, Minshew 25-44-1-243.
RECEIVING_Detroit, Golladay 4-105, Swift 3-7, Amendola 2-31, Agnew 2-17, Hockenson 2-17, M.Jones 2-8, Peterson 1-18, Johnson 1-11, Hall 1-6, James 1-3. Jacksonville, Chark 7-45, Cole 6-143, J.Robinson 4-24, Thompson 3-15, Shenault 3-10, Conley 1-6, Minshew 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Detroit, Prater 57. Jacksonville, Brown 32.
