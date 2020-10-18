On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Detroit 34, Jacksonville 16

By The Associated Press
October 18, 2020 4:09 pm
< a min read
      
Detroit 7 10 7 10 34
Jacksonville 3 0 7 6 16

First Quarter

Det_Peterson 1 run (Prater kick), 7:37.

Jac_FG Brown 31, 1:51.

Second Quarter

Det_Swift 1 run (Prater kick), 13:41.

Det_FG Prater 31, 1:53.

Third Quarter

Det_Hockenson 1 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 7:44.

Jac_Minshew 6 run (Brown kick), 3:31.

Fourth Quarter

Det_Swift 6 run (Prater kick), 13:32.

Det_FG Prater 41, 8:11.

Jac_J.Robinson 14 pass from Minshew (pass failed), 5:18.

A_14,513.

___

Det Jac
First downs 25 16
Total Net Yards 403 275
Rushes-yards 39-180 16-44
Passing 223 231
Punt Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoff Returns 0-0 4-59
Interceptions Ret. 1-1 1-2
Comp-Att-Int 19-31-1 25-44-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 1-12
Punts 2-45.0 2-38.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1
Penalties-Yards 7-60 5-56
Time of Possession 35:57 24:03

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Detroit, Swift 14-116, Peterson 15-40, Stafford 5-14, Johnson 4-9, Hall 1-1. Jacksonville, J.Robinson 12-29, Minshew 3-14, Shenault 1-1.

PASSING_Detroit, Stafford 19-31-1-223. Jacksonville, Minshew 25-44-1-243.

RECEIVING_Detroit, Golladay 4-105, Swift 3-7, Amendola 2-31, Agnew 2-17, Hockenson 2-17, M.Jones 2-8, Peterson 1-18, Johnson 1-11, Hall 1-6, James 1-3. Jacksonville, Chark 7-45, Cole 6-143, J.Robinson 4-24, Thompson 3-15, Shenault 3-10, Conley 1-6, Minshew 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Detroit, Prater 57. Jacksonville, Brown 32.

