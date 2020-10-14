Dodgers’ Kershaw ‘likely possibility’ to start NLCS Game 4

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
October 14, 2020
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Clayton Kershaw is a likely possibility to start Game 4 of the National League Championship Series for the Los Angeles Dodgers if the left-hander’s back continues to improve, manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday.

Kershaw was scratched from the Game 2 start because of back spasms, and Roberts decided to stick with left-hander Julio Urías for Game 3 against Atlanta on Wednesday night. Game 4 of the neutral-site series in Texas is Thursday night.

“Every day it’s been better,” Roberts said of Kershaw’s back. “I can’t just sit here right now and say he’s going to start tomorrow. I think if it progresses the way it has, it’s a likely possibility. But again, this is making sure Clayton feels good tomorrow when he wakes up and the training staff gives us our blessing as well.”

Following losses by the Dodgers in the first two games, the three-time NL Cy Young Award winner threw in the outfield before Game 3.

Kershaw pitched a few miles from his hometown of Dallas for the first time in Game 2 of the NL Division Series against San Diego, giving up three runs in six innings for his club-record 11th career postseason victory in LA’s 6-5 win.

