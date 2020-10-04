Trending:
Doug Kalitta, Tommy Johnson win at NHRA Midwest Nationals

By The Associated Press
October 4, 2020 9:03 pm
MADISON, Ill. (AP) — Doug Kalitta won the Mopar Express Lane NHRA Midwest Nationals on Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway to move within two points of Top Fuel leader Steve Torrence.

Kalitta won for the fourth time at the St. Louis-area track, beating Torrence in the final round with a 3.690-second run at 322.58 mph. Kalita has two wins this year and 49 overall.

“We needed to get some momentum going and this is going to do a lot for us,” Kalitta said. “The conditions were real good and my guys had the car running well today. We’re all counting points and figuring out what we can do to get ahead, but the only place you can do it is on the starting line. We’re really looking forward to these next three races.”

Tommy Johnson won in Funny Car for Don Schumacher Racing’s 11th straight class victory. He edged Matt Hagan with a 3.884 at 326.88 in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat for his second win of the year and 21st overall.

The Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle racers were unable to finish Sunday because of cold temperatures and wind direction.

