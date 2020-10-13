On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Dustin Johnson out of CJ Cup after positive coronavirus test

By DOUG FERGUSON
October 13, 2020 3:32 pm
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Dustin Johnson became the most prominent player since golf resumed in June to test positive for the coronavirus, the result forcing him to withdraw from the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek on Tuesday.

The PGA Tour said in a statement that Johnson notified officials he was experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and was given another test that came back positive.

Johnson is the No. 1 player in the world and the reigning PGA Tour player of the year after winning the FedEx Cup for the first time. He has not played since he tied for sixth at the U.S. Open last month.

“Obviously, I am very disappointed,” Johnson said in a statement. “I was really looking forward to competing this week, but will do everything I can to return as quickly as possible. I have already had a few calls with the tour’s medical team and appreciation all the support and guidance they have given me.”

Johnson is the 11th player to test positive since the PGA Tour resumed its schedule June 18. It comes one week after Tony Finau, at No. 16 in the world, tested positive without symptoms and withdrew from the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas.

Finau was in the field for this week and was eligible to practice at Shadow Creek starting Wednesday. However, he chose to withdraw.

Under the CDC-based protocols on the PGA Tour, Johnson is to self-isolate for 10 days before he can return. That would leave open the possibility of Johnson playing next week in the Zozo Championship at Sherwood in Thousand Oaks, California. Johnson is a member at Sherwood Country Club, where he spends time with hockey great Wayne Gretzky, the father of Johnson’s partner Paulina Gretzky.

