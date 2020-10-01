On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Eagles practice with one healthy receiver from active roster

By The Associated Press
October 1, 2020 6:26 pm
< a min read
      

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles were down to one healthy wide receiver at practice Thursday.

DeSean Jackson, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and John Hightower were sidelined and Alshon Jeffery still is recovering from foot surgery last season. Rookies Jalen Reagor and Quez Watkins already are on injured reserve.

That left Greg Ward as the only wideout from the active roster on the field catching passes from Carson Wentz. Ward was joined by Deontay Burnett, Travis Fulgham and Marcus Green from the practice squad. Burnett played 39 snaps in a tie against Cincinnati on Sunday and caught three passes for 19 yards. Watkins began practicing this week and is eligible to be activated.

Jackson suffered a hamstring injury against the Bengals and Arcega-Whiteside was limited to 18 snaps because of a calf injury. Hightower didn’t practice Thursday because of an illness.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Eagles (0-2-1) are also missing tight end Dallas Goedert. He will miss several weeks with an ankle injury.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|13 Juniper Federal Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

FEMA sets up shop in Louisiana to assist with upcoming hurricane