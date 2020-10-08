On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Earthquakes beat Whitecaps 3-0 for third straight win

By The Associated Press
October 8, 2020 1:00 am
1 min read
      

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cristian Espinoza scored, James Marcinkowski recorded his second career shutout, and the San Jose Earthquakes beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-0 on Wednesday night for their third straight win.

Espinoza took a pass from Nick Lima at the top of the area, did a pirouette to evade two defenders and slipped a side-netter inside the far post to open the scoring in the 50th minute.

About three minutes later, Vancouver’s Andy Rose was shown his second yellow card and the Whitecaps played the rest of the way a man down. Érik Godoy was then shown a straight red card in the 75th minute.

Andrés Ríos ran onto a well-played cross by Carlos Fierro and scored on a sliding first-timer to give San Jose (5-6-5) a 2-0 lead in the 66th minute. Ríos has scored in back-to-back games for the first time in his MLS career.

Paul Marie, the No. 12 overall pick in 2018 MLS SuperDraft, scored his first MLS goal in the third minute of stoppage time to cap the scoring.

Vancouver (5-11-0) has lost four games in a row.

San Jose had 66% possession and outshot the Whitecaps 17-7.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

