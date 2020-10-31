Trending:
Fabrice-Jean Picault scores twice, FC Dallas tops Dynamo 3-0

By The Associated Press
October 31, 2020 11:13 pm
1 min read
      

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Fabrice-Jean Picault scored twice in FC Dallas’ 3-0 victory over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

Franco Jara tapped in a sliding goal off a headed centering pass from Michael Barrios in the 19th minute to give Dallas (8-5-7) the lead.

In the 27th minute, Fabrice-Jean Picault headed in a book pass from Andrés Ricaurte. Piicault added one more in the 93rd for the final margin.

Houston (4-9-9), which beat Dallas 2-0 on Oct. 7, is winless in six matches.

FIRE 1, NASHVILlE 1, TIE

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Boris Sekulic scored his second career MLS goal and Chicago tied Nashville.

Sekulic, a 29-year-old defender in his first season with the Fire, took a pass from Mauricio Pineda and side-footer a roller inside the post to make it 1-1 in the 42nd minute. Chicago (5-9-7) is a point ahead of Inter Miami for the 10th and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Nashville’s Daniel Rios opened the scoring with a header in the 28th minute. Nashville (7-6-8) — which Wednesday became just the sixth MLS expansion team to clinch a playoff spot — is unbeaten in its last five games and has just one loss in its last 10.

