404 Not Found

Not Found

The requested URL was not found on this server.

Apache/2.4.38 (Debian) Server at federalnewsnetwork.com Port 80

Sports News

Falcons promote Abrams, Fry from practice squad vs Packers

By The Associated Press
October 5, 2020 6:13 pm
< a min read
      

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have promoted cornerback Delrick Abrams Jr. from the practice squad as a replacement for first-round pick A.J. Terrell, who remains on the COVID-19 reserve list.

The Falcons also have brought up safety Jamal Carter and kicker Elliott Fry as practice squad additions for Monday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Terrell, the No. 16 overall pick out of Clemson, was missing his second straight game after testing positive. Abrams, an undrafted rookie, played his first game last week for the injury-plagued Falcons, who also ruled out four other starters.

Fry was making his NFL debut in place of Younghoe Koo, who is sidelined with a groin injury.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|13 Juniper Federal Forum
10|14 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

FEMA sets up shop in Louisiana to assist with upcoming hurricane