FBC Glance

By The Associated Press
October 3, 2020 6:00 pm
7 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cincinnati 1 0 28 7 3 0 107 37
UCF 1 1 77 62 2 1 126 83
South Florida 0 1 7 28 1 2 34 86
East Carolina 0 1 28 51 0 2 57 100
Temple 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
SMU 1 0 30 27 4 0 176 93
Tulsa 1 0 34 26 1 1 41 42
Navy 1 0 27 24 1 2 37 119
Tulane 0 1 24 27 2 1 117 75
Memphis 0 1 27 30 1 1 64 54
Houston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Tulane at Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Temple at Navy, 6 p.m.

East Carolina at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 16

SMU at Tulane, 6 p.m.

BYU at Houston, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17

Cincinnati at Tulsa, TBA

South Florida at Temple, TBA

UCF at Memphis, TBA

Navy at East Carolina, TBA

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Clemson 2 0 78 36 3 0 127 36
Miami 2 0 99 44 3 0 130 58
North Carolina 2 0 57 28 2 0 57 28
Notre Dame 1 0 27 13 2 0 79 13
Virginia Tech 2 0 83 55 2 0 83 55
Pittsburgh 2 1 73 60 3 1 128 60
NC State 2 1 99 116 2 1 99 116
Boston College 1 1 48 32 2 1 72 53
Virginia 1 1 61 61 1 1 61 61
Georgia Tech 1 1 36 50 1 2 57 99
Syracuse 1 2 53 72 1 2 53 72
Florida St. 0 2 23 68 1 2 64 92
Louisville 0 2 54 70 1 2 89 91
Wake Forest 0 2 55 82 1 2 121 96
Duke 0 4 70 129 0 4 70 129

___

Friday’s Games

Louisville at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Campbell at Wake Forest, Postponed

Saturday’s Games

Virginia Tech at North Carolina, Noon

NC State at Virginia, Noon

Duke at Syracuse, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston College, 4 p.m.

Miami at Clemson, 7:30 p.m.

Florida St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17

Clemson at Georgia Tech, TBA

North Carolina at Florida St., TBA

Boston College at Virginia Tech, TBA

Pittsburgh at Miami, TBA

Virginia at Wake Forest, TBA

Duke at NC State, TBA

Liberty at Syracuse, TBA

Louisville at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oklahoma St. 2 0 74 20 3 0 90 27
Iowa St. 2 0 74 64 2 1 88 95
Kansas St. 2 0 69 56 2 1 100 91
Texas 1 1 94 89 2 1 153 92
West Virginia 1 1 40 48 2 1 96 58
Baylor 1 1 68 41 1 1 68 41
TCU 1 1 67 68 1 1 67 68
Oklahoma 0 2 65 75 1 2 113 75
Texas Tech 0 2 77 94 1 2 112 127
Kansas 0 2 21 94 0 3 44 132

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas vs. Oklahoma at Dallas, T.X., Noon

Texas Tech at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.

Kansas St. at TCU, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17

Kansas at West Virginia, TBA

Oklahoma St. at Baylor, TBA

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
E. Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Idaho 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UC Davis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Weber St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Campbell 0 0 0 0 0 4 82 188
Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 28

___

Saturday, Oct. 17

Jacksonville St. at North Alabama, 2 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Indiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Maryland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ohio St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Penn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rutgers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nebraska 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Northwestern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Purdue 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Delaware 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Elon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
James Madison 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Maine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rhode Island 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Richmond 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stony Brook 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Towson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Villanova 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
William & Mary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
FAU 1 0 21 17 1 0 21 17
W. Kentucky 1 0 20 17 1 2 65 82
Marshall 0 0 0 0 2 0 76 7
Charlotte 0 1 17 21 0 2 37 56
FIU 0 0 0 0 0 1 34 36
Middle Tennessee 0 2 52 57 0 4 66 146
Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UAB 1 0 21 13 3 1 122 89
Louisiana Tech 1 0 31 30 2 1 111 113
UTSA 1 1 50 56 3 1 125 114
Southern Miss. 1 1 71 62 1 3 116 160
UTEP 0 0 0 0 3 1 75 92
North Texas 0 1 31 41 1 2 123 137
Rice 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Middle Tennessee at FIU, 4 p.m.

FAU at Southern Miss., 4 p.m.

UAB at Rice, Postponed

UTEP at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Marshall at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17

Army at UTSA, 1:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at UAB, 1:30 p.m.

North Texas at Middle Tennessee, 5 p.m.

FIU at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Marshall at Louisiana Tech, 6 p.m.

Southern Miss. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Akron 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kent St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ohio 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ball St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Toledo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Howard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
NC Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SC State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 39 28
Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 20 75
N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday, Oct. 17

Cent. Arkansas at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hawaii 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nevada 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UNLV 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Mountain

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Air Force 0 0 0 0 1 0 40 7
Boise St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
New Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Utah St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wyoming 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bryant 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
CCSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Duquesne 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
LIU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Merrimack College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 3 77 162
Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 0 3 37 134
E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 24 41
Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at E. Kentucky, Postponed

Mercer at Jacksonville St., 3 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
California 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oregon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stanford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Washington St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

South

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Southern Cal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UCLA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Georgetown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lehigh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Butler 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Davidson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dayton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Drake 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Marist 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stetson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Florida 2 0 89 59 2 0 89 59
Georgia 2 0 64 16 2 0 64 16
Tennessee 2 0 66 39 2 0 66 39
Kentucky 0 2 54 71 0 2 54 71
Missouri 0 2 31 73 0 2 31 73
South Carolina 0 2 51 69 0 2 51 69
Vanderbilt 0 2 19 58 0 2 19 58

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 2 0 90 43 2 0 90 43
Arkansas 1 1 31 51 1 1 31 51
Auburn 1 1 35 40 1 1 35 40
LSU 1 1 75 51 1 1 75 51
Mississippi 1 1 77 92 1 1 77 92
Mississippi St. 1 1 58 55 1 1 58 55
Texas A&M 1 1 41 64 1 1 41 64

___

Saturday’s Games

South Carolina at Vanderbilt, Noon

Florida at Texas A&M, TBA

Tennessee at Georgia, TBA

Arkansas at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Alabama at Mississippi, 6 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri at LSU, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17

Kentucky at Tennessee, TBA

Texas A&M at Mississippi St., TBA

Mississippi at Arkansas, TBA

Auburn at South Carolina, TBA

LSU at Florida, 3:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia at Alabama, 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
ETSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Furman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mercer 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Samford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
The Citadel 0 0 0 0 0 3 20 113
VMI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wofford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 2 2 114 121
Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 1 3 135 188
Stephen F. Austin 0 0 0 0 1 3 65 104
Abilene Christian 0 0 0 0 0 2 36 72
Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lamar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday, Oct. 17

West Texas A&M University at Abilene Christian, TBA

Cent. Arkansas at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Prairie View 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Southern U. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Texas Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Coastal Carolina 1 0 52 23 3 0 133 67
Georgia Southern 1 1 53 50 2 1 80 76
Appalachian St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 94 58
Georgia St. 0 1 31 34 1 1 80 63
Troy 0 0 0 0 1 1 54 62

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Louisiana-Lafayette 2 0 54 49 3 0 85 63
Texas State 1 0 38 17 1 3 131 123
Arkansas St. 0 1 23 52 1 2 82 120
South Alabama 0 0 0 0 1 2 66 90
Louisiana-Monroe 0 2 47 73 0 4 60 141

___

Wednesday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette at Appalachian St., Postponed

Saturday’s Games

Coastal Carolina at Louisiana-Lafayette, Noon

Texas State at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas St., 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Appalachian St. at Georgia Southern, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 15

Georgia St. at Arkansas St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17

Texas State at South Alabama, TBA

Coastal Carolina at Louisiana-Lafayette, Postponed

E. Kentucky at Troy, 7 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
BYU 0 0 0 0 3 0 148 24
Liberty 0 0 0 0 3 0 94 65
Army 0 0 0 0 3 1 144 54
New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UConn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UMass 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana-Monroe at Liberty, Noon

The Citadel at Army, 1:30 p.m.

UTSA at BYU, 3:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Dixie State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tarleton State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

