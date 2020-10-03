FBC Glance

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EDT
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|1
|0
|28
|7
|3
|0
|107
|37
|UCF
|1
|1
|77
|62
|2
|1
|126
|83
|South Florida
|0
|1
|7
|28
|1
|2
|34
|86
|East Carolina
|0
|1
|28
|51
|0
|2
|57
|100
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SMU
|1
|0
|30
|27
|4
|0
|176
|93
|Tulsa
|1
|0
|34
|26
|1
|1
|41
|42
|Navy
|1
|0
|27
|24
|1
|2
|37
|119
|Tulane
|0
|1
|24
|27
|2
|1
|117
|75
|Memphis
|0
|1
|27
|30
|1
|1
|64
|54
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Tulane at Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Temple at Navy, 6 p.m.
East Carolina at South Florida, 7 p.m.
SMU at Tulane, 6 p.m.
BYU at Houston, 9:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Tulsa, TBA
South Florida at Temple, TBA
UCF at Memphis, TBA
Navy at East Carolina, TBA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|2
|0
|78
|36
|3
|0
|127
|36
|Miami
|2
|0
|99
|44
|3
|0
|130
|58
|North Carolina
|2
|0
|57
|28
|2
|0
|57
|28
|Notre Dame
|1
|0
|27
|13
|2
|0
|79
|13
|Virginia Tech
|2
|0
|83
|55
|2
|0
|83
|55
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|73
|60
|3
|1
|128
|60
|NC State
|2
|1
|99
|116
|2
|1
|99
|116
|Boston College
|1
|1
|48
|32
|2
|1
|72
|53
|Virginia
|1
|1
|61
|61
|1
|1
|61
|61
|Georgia Tech
|1
|1
|36
|50
|1
|2
|57
|99
|Syracuse
|1
|2
|53
|72
|1
|2
|53
|72
|Florida St.
|0
|2
|23
|68
|1
|2
|64
|92
|Louisville
|0
|2
|54
|70
|1
|2
|89
|91
|Wake Forest
|0
|2
|55
|82
|1
|2
|121
|96
|Duke
|0
|4
|70
|129
|0
|4
|70
|129
___
Louisville at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
Campbell at Wake Forest, Postponed
Virginia Tech at North Carolina, Noon
NC State at Virginia, Noon
Duke at Syracuse, 12:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston College, 4 p.m.
Miami at Clemson, 7:30 p.m.
Florida St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Clemson at Georgia Tech, TBA
North Carolina at Florida St., TBA
Boston College at Virginia Tech, TBA
Pittsburgh at Miami, TBA
Virginia at Wake Forest, TBA
Duke at NC State, TBA
Liberty at Syracuse, TBA
Louisville at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma St.
|2
|0
|74
|20
|3
|0
|90
|27
|Iowa St.
|2
|0
|74
|64
|2
|1
|88
|95
|Kansas St.
|2
|0
|69
|56
|2
|1
|100
|91
|Texas
|1
|1
|94
|89
|2
|1
|153
|92
|West Virginia
|1
|1
|40
|48
|2
|1
|96
|58
|Baylor
|1
|1
|68
|41
|1
|1
|68
|41
|TCU
|1
|1
|67
|68
|1
|1
|67
|68
|Oklahoma
|0
|2
|65
|75
|1
|2
|113
|75
|Texas Tech
|0
|2
|77
|94
|1
|2
|112
|127
|Kansas
|0
|2
|21
|94
|0
|3
|44
|132
___
Texas vs. Oklahoma at Dallas, T.X., Noon
Texas Tech at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.
Kansas St. at TCU, 4 p.m.
Kansas at West Virginia, TBA
Oklahoma St. at Baylor, TBA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|82
|188
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|28
___
Jacksonville St. at North Alabama, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Purdue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Delaware
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|FAU
|1
|0
|21
|17
|1
|0
|21
|17
|W. Kentucky
|1
|0
|20
|17
|1
|2
|65
|82
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|76
|7
|Charlotte
|0
|1
|17
|21
|0
|2
|37
|56
|FIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|34
|36
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|2
|52
|57
|0
|4
|66
|146
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UAB
|1
|0
|21
|13
|3
|1
|122
|89
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|0
|31
|30
|2
|1
|111
|113
|UTSA
|1
|1
|50
|56
|3
|1
|125
|114
|Southern Miss.
|1
|1
|71
|62
|1
|3
|116
|160
|UTEP
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|75
|92
|North Texas
|0
|1
|31
|41
|1
|2
|123
|137
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Middle Tennessee at FIU, 4 p.m.
FAU at Southern Miss., 4 p.m.
UAB at Rice, Postponed
UTEP at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Marshall at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at North Texas, 8 p.m.
Army at UTSA, 1:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky at UAB, 1:30 p.m.
North Texas at Middle Tennessee, 5 p.m.
FIU at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Marshall at Louisiana Tech, 6 p.m.
Southern Miss. at UTEP, 9 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|39
|28
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|75
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Cent. Arkansas at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Air Force
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|40
|7
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CCSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Merrimack College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|77
|162
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|134
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|41
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Cent. Arkansas at E. Kentucky, Postponed
Mercer at Jacksonville St., 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stanford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida
|2
|0
|89
|59
|2
|0
|89
|59
|Georgia
|2
|0
|64
|16
|2
|0
|64
|16
|Tennessee
|2
|0
|66
|39
|2
|0
|66
|39
|Kentucky
|0
|2
|54
|71
|0
|2
|54
|71
|Missouri
|0
|2
|31
|73
|0
|2
|31
|73
|South Carolina
|0
|2
|51
|69
|0
|2
|51
|69
|Vanderbilt
|0
|2
|19
|58
|0
|2
|19
|58
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|2
|0
|90
|43
|2
|0
|90
|43
|Arkansas
|1
|1
|31
|51
|1
|1
|31
|51
|Auburn
|1
|1
|35
|40
|1
|1
|35
|40
|LSU
|1
|1
|75
|51
|1
|1
|75
|51
|Mississippi
|1
|1
|77
|92
|1
|1
|77
|92
|Mississippi St.
|1
|1
|58
|55
|1
|1
|58
|55
|Texas A&M
|1
|1
|41
|64
|1
|1
|41
|64
___
South Carolina at Vanderbilt, Noon
Florida at Texas A&M, TBA
Tennessee at Georgia, TBA
Arkansas at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.
Alabama at Mississippi, 6 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Missouri at LSU, 9 p.m.
Kentucky at Tennessee, TBA
Texas A&M at Mississippi St., TBA
Mississippi at Arkansas, TBA
Auburn at South Carolina, TBA
LSU at Florida, 3:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia at Alabama, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mercer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Samford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|113
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wofford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|114
|121
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|135
|188
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|65
|104
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|36
|72
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
West Texas A&M University at Abilene Christian, TBA
Cent. Arkansas at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|0
|52
|23
|3
|0
|133
|67
|Georgia Southern
|1
|1
|53
|50
|2
|1
|80
|76
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|94
|58
|Georgia St.
|0
|1
|31
|34
|1
|1
|80
|63
|Troy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|54
|62
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|0
|54
|49
|3
|0
|85
|63
|Texas State
|1
|0
|38
|17
|1
|3
|131
|123
|Arkansas St.
|0
|1
|23
|52
|1
|2
|82
|120
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|66
|90
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|2
|47
|73
|0
|4
|60
|141
___
Louisiana-Lafayette at Appalachian St., Postponed
Coastal Carolina at Louisiana-Lafayette, Noon
Texas State at Troy, 3:30 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas St., 3:30 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Georgia Southern, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia St. at Arkansas St., 7:30 p.m.
Texas State at South Alabama, TBA
Coastal Carolina at Louisiana-Lafayette, Postponed
E. Kentucky at Troy, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|148
|24
|Liberty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|94
|65
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|144
|54
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UConn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Louisiana-Monroe at Liberty, Noon
The Citadel at Army, 1:30 p.m.
UTSA at BYU, 3:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dixie State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tarleton State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Comments