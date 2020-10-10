FBC Glance

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EDT
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|1
|0
|28
|7
|3
|0
|107
|37
|UCF
|1
|1
|77
|62
|2
|1
|126
|83
|South Florida
|0
|1
|7
|28
|1
|2
|34
|86
|East Carolina
|0
|1
|28
|51
|0
|2
|57
|100
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|1
|0
|49
|31
|1
|0
|49
|31
|SMU
|1
|0
|30
|27
|4
|0
|176
|93
|Tulsa
|1
|0
|34
|26
|1
|1
|41
|42
|Navy
|1
|0
|27
|24
|1
|2
|37
|119
|Memphis
|0
|1
|27
|30
|1
|1
|64
|54
|Tulane
|0
|2
|55
|76
|2
|2
|148
|124
___
Houston 49, Tulane 31
Temple at Navy, 6 p.m.
East Carolina at South Florida, 7 p.m.
SMU at Tulane, 6 p.m.
BYU at Houston, 9:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Tulsa, Noon
South Florida at Temple, Noon
Navy at East Carolina, Noon
UCF at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|2
|0
|78
|36
|3
|0
|127
|36
|Miami
|2
|0
|99
|44
|3
|0
|130
|58
|North Carolina
|3
|0
|113
|73
|3
|0
|113
|73
|Notre Dame
|1
|0
|27
|13
|2
|0
|79
|13
|NC State
|3
|1
|137
|137
|3
|1
|137
|137
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|73
|60
|3
|1
|128
|60
|Virginia Tech
|2
|1
|128
|111
|2
|1
|128
|111
|Georgia Tech
|2
|1
|82
|77
|2
|2
|103
|126
|Boston College
|1
|1
|48
|32
|2
|1
|72
|53
|Virginia
|1
|2
|82
|99
|1
|2
|82
|99
|Syracuse
|1
|3
|77
|110
|1
|3
|77
|110
|Duke
|1
|4
|108
|153
|1
|4
|108
|153
|Florida St.
|0
|2
|23
|68
|1
|2
|64
|92
|Wake Forest
|0
|2
|55
|82
|1
|2
|121
|96
|Louisville
|0
|3
|81
|116
|1
|3
|116
|137
___
Georgia Tech 46, Louisville 27
Campbell at Wake Forest, Postponed
North Carolina 56, Virginia Tech 45
NC State 38, Virginia 21
Duke 38, Syracuse 24
Pittsburgh at Boston College, 4 p.m.
Miami at Clemson, 7:30 p.m.
Florida St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty at Syracuse, Noon
Clemson at Georgia Tech, Noon
Pittsburgh at Miami, Noon
Louisville at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
Duke at NC State, 3:30 p.m.
Virginia at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.
North Carolina at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Boston College at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma St.
|2
|0
|74
|20
|3
|0
|90
|27
|Iowa St.
|2
|0
|74
|64
|2
|1
|88
|95
|Kansas St.
|2
|0
|69
|56
|2
|1
|100
|91
|West Virginia
|1
|1
|40
|48
|2
|1
|96
|58
|Baylor
|1
|1
|68
|41
|1
|1
|68
|41
|TCU
|1
|1
|67
|68
|1
|1
|67
|68
|Oklahoma
|1
|2
|118
|120
|2
|2
|166
|120
|Texas
|1
|2
|139
|142
|2
|2
|198
|145
|Texas Tech
|0
|2
|77
|94
|1
|2
|112
|127
|Kansas
|0
|2
|21
|94
|0
|3
|44
|132
___
Oklahoma 53, Texas 45
Texas Tech at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.
Kansas St. at TCU, 4 p.m.
Kansas at West Virginia, Noon
Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|82
|188
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|28
___
Jacksonville St. at North Alabama, 2 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Purdue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Delaware
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|FAU
|1
|0
|21
|17
|1
|0
|21
|17
|W. Kentucky
|1
|0
|20
|17
|1
|2
|65
|82
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|76
|7
|Charlotte
|0
|1
|17
|21
|0
|2
|37
|56
|FIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|34
|36
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|2
|52
|57
|0
|4
|66
|146
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UAB
|1
|0
|21
|13
|3
|1
|122
|89
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|0
|31
|30
|2
|1
|111
|113
|UTSA
|1
|1
|50
|56
|3
|1
|125
|114
|Southern Miss.
|1
|1
|71
|62
|1
|3
|116
|160
|UTEP
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|75
|92
|North Texas
|0
|1
|31
|41
|1
|2
|123
|137
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Middle Tennessee at FIU, 4 p.m.
FAU at Southern Miss., Postponed
UAB at Rice, Postponed
UTEP at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Marshall at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at North Texas, 8 p.m.
Army at UTSA, 1:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky at UAB, 1:30 p.m.
North Texas at Middle Tennessee, 5 p.m.
Marshall at Louisiana Tech, 6 p.m.
Southern Miss. at UTEP, 7:30 p.m.
FIU at Charlotte, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|39
|28
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|75
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Cent. Arkansas at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Air Force
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|40
|7
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CCSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Merrimack College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|77
|162
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|134
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|41
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Cent. Arkansas at E. Kentucky, Postponed
Mercer at Jacksonville St., 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stanford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|2
|0
|64
|16
|2
|0
|64
|16
|Tennessee
|2
|0
|66
|39
|2
|0
|66
|39
|Florida
|2
|0
|89
|59
|2
|1
|127
|100
|Missouri
|1
|2
|76
|114
|1
|2
|76
|114
|South Carolina
|1
|2
|92
|76
|1
|2
|92
|76
|Kentucky
|0
|2
|54
|71
|0
|2
|54
|71
|Vanderbilt
|0
|3
|26
|99
|0
|3
|26
|99
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|2
|0
|90
|43
|2
|0
|90
|43
|Texas A&M
|1
|1
|41
|64
|2
|1
|82
|102
|Arkansas
|1
|1
|31
|51
|1
|1
|31
|51
|Auburn
|1
|1
|35
|40
|1
|1
|35
|40
|Mississippi
|1
|1
|77
|92
|1
|1
|77
|92
|Mississippi St.
|1
|1
|58
|55
|1
|1
|58
|55
|LSU
|1
|2
|116
|96
|1
|2
|116
|96
___
Texas A&M 41, Florida 38
South Carolina 41, Vanderbilt 7
Missouri 45, LSU 41
Tennessee at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas at Auburn, 4 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Alabama at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.
Missouri at LSU, Postponed
Auburn at South Carolina, Noon
Kentucky at Tennessee, Noon
LSU at Florida, 3:30 p.m.
Mississippi at Arkansas, 3:30 p.m.
Texas A&M at Mississippi St., 4 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia at Alabama, 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mercer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Samford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|29
|127
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wofford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|114
|121
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|135
|188
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|65
|104
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|36
|72
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Angelo State University at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.
West Texas A&M University at Abilene Christian, Postponed
Cent. Arkansas at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|0
|52
|23
|3
|0
|133
|67
|Georgia Southern
|1
|1
|53
|50
|2
|1
|80
|76
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|94
|58
|Georgia St.
|0
|1
|31
|34
|1
|1
|80
|63
|Troy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|54
|62
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|0
|54
|49
|3
|0
|85
|63
|Texas State
|1
|0
|38
|17
|1
|3
|131
|123
|Arkansas St.
|0
|1
|23
|52
|1
|2
|82
|120
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|66
|90
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|2
|47
|73
|0
|5
|67
|181
___
Louisiana-Lafayette at Appalachian St., Postponed
Coastal Carolina at Louisiana-Lafayette, Postponed
Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas St., 3:30 p.m.
Texas State at Troy, 3:30 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Georgia Southern, Postponed
Georgia St. at Arkansas St., 7:30 p.m.
Texas State at South Alabama, Noon
Coastal Carolina at Louisiana-Lafayette, Postponed
E. Kentucky at Troy, 3:30 p.m.
UMass at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|148
|24
|Liberty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|134
|72
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|158
|63
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UConn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Liberty 40, Louisiana-Monroe 7
Army 14, The Citadel 9
UTSA at BYU, 3:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dixie State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tarleton State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Comments