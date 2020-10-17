FBC Glance

Trending:
By The Associated Press
October 17, 2020 6:00 pm
8 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cincinnati 1 0 28 7 3 0 107 37
SMU 2 0 67 61 5 0 213 127
Navy 3 0 85 76 3 2 95 171
Houston 1 0 49 31 1 1 75 74
Tulsa 1 0 34 26 1 1 41 42
Memphis 1 1 77 79 2 1 114 103
Temple 1 1 68 68 1 1 68 68
UCF 1 2 126 112 2 2 175 133
East Carolina 1 2 95 102 1 3 124 151
Tulane 0 3 89 113 2 3 182 161
South Florida 0 3 68 111 1 4 95 169

___

Friday’s Games

Tulsa at South Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Temple at Memphis, Noon

Tulane at UCF, 2 p.m.

Houston at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at SMU, 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30

East Carolina at Tulsa, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31

UCF at Houston, TBA

Memphis at Cincinnati, TBA

Navy at SMU, TBA

Temple at Tulane, TBA

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Clemson 4 0 193 60 5 0 242 60
Notre Dame 3 0 81 46 4 0 133 46
NC State 4 1 168 157 4 1 168 157
Miami 3 1 147 105 4 1 178 119
North Carolina 3 1 141 104 3 1 141 104
Virginia Tech 3 1 168 125 3 1 168 125
Boston College 2 2 93 102 3 2 117 123
Georgia Tech 2 2 89 150 2 3 110 199
Pittsburgh 2 3 122 122 3 3 177 122
Wake Forest 1 2 95 105 2 2 161 119
Florida St. 1 3 80 138 2 3 121 162
Virginia 1 3 105 139 1 3 105 139
Syracuse 1 3 77 110 1 4 98 148
Duke 1 5 128 184 1 5 128 184
Louisville 0 4 88 128 1 4 123 149

___

Saturday’s Games

Florida St. at Louisville, Noon

NC State at North Carolina, Noon

Syracuse at Clemson, Noon

Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Boston College, 4 p.m.

Virginia at Miami, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31

Virginia Tech at Louisville, TBA

Boston College at Clemson, TBA

Charlotte at Duke, TBA

Wake Forest at Syracuse, TBA

North Carolina at Virginia, TBA

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, TBA

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oklahoma St. 2 0 74 20 3 0 90 27
Iowa St. 3 0 105 79 3 1 119 110
Kansas St. 3 0 90 70 3 1 121 105
West Virginia 2 1 78 65 3 1 134 75
Baylor 1 1 68 41 1 1 68 41
Oklahoma 1 2 118 120 2 2 166 120
Texas 1 2 139 142 2 2 198 145
TCU 1 2 81 89 1 2 81 89
Texas Tech 0 3 92 125 1 3 127 158
Kansas 0 3 38 132 0 4 61 170

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma at TCU, Noon

Kansas at Kansas St., Noon

Baylor at Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Texas Tech, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31

Texas at Oklahoma St., TBA

Kansas St. at West Virginia, TBA

TCU at Baylor, TBA

Iowa St. at Kansas, TBA

Oklahoma at Texas Tech, TBA

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
E. Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Idaho 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UC Davis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Weber St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Campbell 0 0 0 0 0 4 82 188
Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 52

___

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Indiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Maryland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ohio St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Penn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rutgers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nebraska 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Northwestern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Purdue 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Friday’s Games

Illinois at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rutgers at Michigan St., Noon

Nebraska at Ohio St., Noon

Iowa at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Maryland at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

Michigan at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31

Purdue at Illinois, TBA

Ohio St. at Penn St., TBA

Wisconsin at Nebraska, TBA

Michigan St. at Michigan, TBA

Indiana at Rutgers, TBA

Northwestern at Iowa, TBA

Minnesota at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Delaware 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Elon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
James Madison 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Maine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rhode Island 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Richmond 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stony Brook 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Towson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Villanova 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
William & Mary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
FAU 1 0 21 17 1 0 21 17
Marshall 2 0 73 31 4 0 149 38
Charlotte 1 1 66 42 1 2 86 77
W. Kentucky 1 2 48 92 1 4 93 157
Middle Tennessee 1 3 118 137 1 5 132 226
FIU 0 1 28 31 0 2 62 67
Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UAB 2 0 58 27 4 1 159 103
Louisiana Tech 2 1 69 82 3 2 149 165
UTSA 1 1 50 56 3 3 161 169
Southern Miss. 1 1 71 62 1 3 116 160
North Texas 1 2 104 125 2 3 196 221
UTEP 0 1 17 21 3 2 92 113
Rice 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville St. at FIU, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at UAB, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UTEP at Charlotte, Noon

Southern Miss. at Liberty, 1 p.m.

FAU at Marshall, 2:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Rice, 3:30 p.m.

Chattanooga at W. Kentucky, 4 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at UTSA, 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30

Marshall at FIU, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31

UTSA at FAU, Noon

Charlotte at Duke, TBA

W. Kentucky at BYU, TBA

Rice at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

UAB at Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m.

North Texas at UTEP, 4 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Akron 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kent St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ohio 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ball St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Toledo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Howard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
NC Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SC State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 39 28
Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 44 108
N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Friday’s Games

SE Missouri at S. Illinois, Postponed

Friday, Oct. 30

SE Missouri at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hawaii 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nevada 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UNLV 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Mountain

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Air Force 0 0 0 0 1 0 40 7
Boise St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
New Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Utah St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wyoming 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Utah St. at Boise St., 7 p.m.

Wyoming at Nevada, 7 p.m.

Hawaii at Fresno St., 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

Air Force at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

UNLV at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29

Colorado St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30

Hawaii at Wyoming, 9:45 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31

Nevada at UNLV, TBA

San Jose St. at New Mexico, TBA

Boise St. at Air Force, 6 p.m.

San Diego St. at Utah St., 9:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bryant 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
CCSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Duquesne 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
LIU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Merrimack College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 82 86
E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 4 106 193
Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 0 3 37 134
E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
California 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oregon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stanford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Washington St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

South

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Southern Cal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UCLA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Georgetown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lehigh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Butler 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Davidson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dayton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Drake 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Marist 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stetson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 3 1 132 78 3 1 132 78
Florida 2 1 127 100 2 1 127 100
Kentucky 2 2 112 80 2 2 112 80
South Carolina 2 2 122 98 2 2 122 98
Tennessee 2 2 94 117 2 2 94 117
Missouri 1 2 76 114 1 2 76 114
Vanderbilt 0 3 26 99 0 3 26 99

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 4 0 194 115 4 0 194 115
Texas A&M 3 1 110 116 3 1 110 116
Arkansas 2 2 92 102 2 2 92 102
Auburn 2 2 87 98 2 2 87 98
LSU 1 2 116 96 1 2 116 96
Mississippi 1 3 146 188 1 3 146 188
Mississippi St. 1 3 74 107 1 3 74 107

___

Saturday’s Games

Auburn at Mississippi, Noon

Missouri at Florida, Postponed

Georgia at Kentucky, Postponed

Alabama at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Missouri, 4 p.m.

South Carolina at LSU, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31

Georgia at Kentucky, Noon

Kentucky at Missouri, Postponed

LSU at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Alabama, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
ETSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Furman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mercer 0 0 0 0 0 1 28 34
Samford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
The Citadel 0 0 0 0 0 4 29 127
VMI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wofford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday, Oct. 31

Abilene Christian at Mercer, TBA

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 3 3 174 195
Stephen F. Austin 0 0 0 0 2 3 96 116
Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 1 3 135 188
Abilene Christian 0 0 0 0 0 2 36 72
Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lamar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Abilene Christian vs. Stephen F. Austin at Arlington, T.X., 1:30 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31

Western Colorado University at Stephen F. Austin, TBA

Abilene Christian at Mercer, TBA

E. Kentucky at Cent. Arkansas, Postponed

Missouri Western at Cent. Arkansas, 4 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Prairie View 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Southern U. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Texas Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Coastal Carolina 2 0 82 50 4 0 163 94
Troy 1 0 37 17 3 1 122 108
Georgia Southern 1 1 53 50 3 1 121 76
Appalachian St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 94 58
Georgia St. 0 2 83 93 1 2 132 122

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
South Alabama 1 0 30 20 2 2 96 110
Louisiana-Lafayette 2 1 81 79 3 1 112 93
Arkansas St. 1 1 82 104 3 2 191 199
Texas State 1 2 75 84 1 5 168 190
Louisiana-Monroe 0 2 47 73 0 5 67 181

___

Thursday’s Games

Arkansas St. at Appalachian St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina, Noon

Georgia St. at Troy, 4 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Texas State at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29

South Alabama at Georgia Southern, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31

Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas State, TBA

Troy at Arkansas St., TBA

Coastal Carolina at Georgia St., TBA

Appalachian St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
BYU 0 0 0 0 5 0 218 70
Liberty 0 0 0 0 5 0 172 93
Army 0 0 0 0 5 1 186 79
New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UConn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UMass 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 41

___

Saturday’s Games

Mercer at Army, Noon

Southern Miss. at Liberty, 1 p.m.

Texas State at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31

W. Kentucky at BYU, TBA

INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Dixie State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tarleton State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

