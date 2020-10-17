FBC Glance

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EDT
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|1
|0
|28
|7
|3
|0
|107
|37
|SMU
|2
|0
|67
|61
|5
|0
|213
|127
|Navy
|3
|0
|85
|76
|3
|2
|95
|171
|Houston
|1
|0
|49
|31
|1
|1
|75
|74
|Tulsa
|1
|0
|34
|26
|1
|1
|41
|42
|Memphis
|1
|1
|77
|79
|2
|1
|114
|103
|Temple
|1
|1
|68
|68
|1
|1
|68
|68
|UCF
|1
|2
|126
|112
|2
|2
|175
|133
|East Carolina
|1
|2
|95
|102
|1
|3
|124
|151
|Tulane
|0
|3
|89
|113
|2
|3
|182
|161
|South Florida
|0
|3
|68
|111
|1
|4
|95
|169
___
Tulsa at South Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Temple at Memphis, Noon
Tulane at UCF, 2 p.m.
Houston at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at SMU, 9 p.m.
East Carolina at Tulsa, 9 p.m.
UCF at Houston, TBA
Memphis at Cincinnati, TBA
Navy at SMU, TBA
Temple at Tulane, TBA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|4
|0
|193
|60
|5
|0
|242
|60
|Notre Dame
|3
|0
|81
|46
|4
|0
|133
|46
|NC State
|4
|1
|168
|157
|4
|1
|168
|157
|Miami
|3
|1
|147
|105
|4
|1
|178
|119
|North Carolina
|3
|1
|141
|104
|3
|1
|141
|104
|Virginia Tech
|3
|1
|168
|125
|3
|1
|168
|125
|Boston College
|2
|2
|93
|102
|3
|2
|117
|123
|Georgia Tech
|2
|2
|89
|150
|2
|3
|110
|199
|Pittsburgh
|2
|3
|122
|122
|3
|3
|177
|122
|Wake Forest
|1
|2
|95
|105
|2
|2
|161
|119
|Florida St.
|1
|3
|80
|138
|2
|3
|121
|162
|Virginia
|1
|3
|105
|139
|1
|3
|105
|139
|Syracuse
|1
|3
|77
|110
|1
|4
|98
|148
|Duke
|1
|5
|128
|184
|1
|5
|128
|184
|Louisville
|0
|4
|88
|128
|1
|4
|123
|149
___
Florida St. at Louisville, Noon
NC State at North Carolina, Noon
Syracuse at Clemson, Noon
Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Boston College, 4 p.m.
Virginia at Miami, 8 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Louisville, TBA
Boston College at Clemson, TBA
Charlotte at Duke, TBA
Wake Forest at Syracuse, TBA
North Carolina at Virginia, TBA
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, TBA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma St.
|2
|0
|74
|20
|3
|0
|90
|27
|Iowa St.
|3
|0
|105
|79
|3
|1
|119
|110
|Kansas St.
|3
|0
|90
|70
|3
|1
|121
|105
|West Virginia
|2
|1
|78
|65
|3
|1
|134
|75
|Baylor
|1
|1
|68
|41
|1
|1
|68
|41
|Oklahoma
|1
|2
|118
|120
|2
|2
|166
|120
|Texas
|1
|2
|139
|142
|2
|2
|198
|145
|TCU
|1
|2
|81
|89
|1
|2
|81
|89
|Texas Tech
|0
|3
|92
|125
|1
|3
|127
|158
|Kansas
|0
|3
|38
|132
|0
|4
|61
|170
___
Oklahoma at TCU, Noon
Kansas at Kansas St., Noon
Baylor at Texas, 3:30 p.m.
Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.
West Virginia at Texas Tech, 5:30 p.m.
Texas at Oklahoma St., TBA
Kansas St. at West Virginia, TBA
TCU at Baylor, TBA
Iowa St. at Kansas, TBA
Oklahoma at Texas Tech, TBA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|82
|188
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|52
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Purdue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Illinois at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Rutgers at Michigan St., Noon
Nebraska at Ohio St., Noon
Iowa at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
Maryland at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.
Michigan at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Purdue at Illinois, TBA
Ohio St. at Penn St., TBA
Wisconsin at Nebraska, TBA
Michigan St. at Michigan, TBA
Indiana at Rutgers, TBA
Northwestern at Iowa, TBA
Minnesota at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Delaware
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|FAU
|1
|0
|21
|17
|1
|0
|21
|17
|Marshall
|2
|0
|73
|31
|4
|0
|149
|38
|Charlotte
|1
|1
|66
|42
|1
|2
|86
|77
|W. Kentucky
|1
|2
|48
|92
|1
|4
|93
|157
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|3
|118
|137
|1
|5
|132
|226
|FIU
|0
|1
|28
|31
|0
|2
|62
|67
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UAB
|2
|0
|58
|27
|4
|1
|159
|103
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|1
|69
|82
|3
|2
|149
|165
|UTSA
|1
|1
|50
|56
|3
|3
|161
|169
|Southern Miss.
|1
|1
|71
|62
|1
|3
|116
|160
|North Texas
|1
|2
|104
|125
|2
|3
|196
|221
|UTEP
|0
|1
|17
|21
|3
|2
|92
|113
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Jacksonville St. at FIU, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at UAB, 8 p.m.
UTEP at Charlotte, Noon
Southern Miss. at Liberty, 1 p.m.
FAU at Marshall, 2:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Rice, 3:30 p.m.
Chattanooga at W. Kentucky, 4 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at UTSA, 8 p.m.
Marshall at FIU, 7 p.m.
UTSA at FAU, Noon
Charlotte at Duke, TBA
W. Kentucky at BYU, TBA
Rice at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
UAB at Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m.
North Texas at UTEP, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|39
|28
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|44
|108
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
SE Missouri at S. Illinois, Postponed
SE Missouri at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Air Force
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|40
|7
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Utah St. at Boise St., 7 p.m.
Wyoming at Nevada, 7 p.m.
Hawaii at Fresno St., 7:30 p.m.
New Mexico at Colorado St., 9 p.m.
Air Force at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.
UNLV at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Colorado St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Hawaii at Wyoming, 9:45 p.m.
Nevada at UNLV, TBA
San Jose St. at New Mexico, TBA
Boise St. at Air Force, 6 p.m.
San Diego St. at Utah St., 9:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CCSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Merrimack College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|82
|86
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|106
|193
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|134
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Cent. Arkansas at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stanford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|3
|1
|132
|78
|3
|1
|132
|78
|Florida
|2
|1
|127
|100
|2
|1
|127
|100
|Kentucky
|2
|2
|112
|80
|2
|2
|112
|80
|South Carolina
|2
|2
|122
|98
|2
|2
|122
|98
|Tennessee
|2
|2
|94
|117
|2
|2
|94
|117
|Missouri
|1
|2
|76
|114
|1
|2
|76
|114
|Vanderbilt
|0
|3
|26
|99
|0
|3
|26
|99
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|4
|0
|194
|115
|4
|0
|194
|115
|Texas A&M
|3
|1
|110
|116
|3
|1
|110
|116
|Arkansas
|2
|2
|92
|102
|2
|2
|92
|102
|Auburn
|2
|2
|87
|98
|2
|2
|87
|98
|LSU
|1
|2
|116
|96
|1
|2
|116
|96
|Mississippi
|1
|3
|146
|188
|1
|3
|146
|188
|Mississippi St.
|1
|3
|74
|107
|1
|3
|74
|107
___
Auburn at Mississippi, Noon
Missouri at Florida, Postponed
Georgia at Kentucky, Postponed
Alabama at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
Kentucky at Missouri, 4 p.m.
South Carolina at LSU, 7 p.m.
Georgia at Kentucky, Noon
Kentucky at Missouri, Postponed
LSU at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.
Mississippi at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Alabama, 7 p.m.
Missouri at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Arkansas at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mercer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|28
|34
|Samford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|29
|127
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wofford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Abilene Christian at Mercer, TBA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|174
|195
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|96
|116
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|135
|188
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|36
|72
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Abilene Christian vs. Stephen F. Austin at Arlington, T.X., 1:30 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
Western Colorado University at Stephen F. Austin, TBA
Abilene Christian at Mercer, TBA
E. Kentucky at Cent. Arkansas, Postponed
Missouri Western at Cent. Arkansas, 4 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|2
|0
|82
|50
|4
|0
|163
|94
|Troy
|1
|0
|37
|17
|3
|1
|122
|108
|Georgia Southern
|1
|1
|53
|50
|3
|1
|121
|76
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|94
|58
|Georgia St.
|0
|2
|83
|93
|1
|2
|132
|122
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|South Alabama
|1
|0
|30
|20
|2
|2
|96
|110
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|1
|81
|79
|3
|1
|112
|93
|Arkansas St.
|1
|1
|82
|104
|3
|2
|191
|199
|Texas State
|1
|2
|75
|84
|1
|5
|168
|190
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|2
|47
|73
|0
|5
|67
|181
___
Arkansas St. at Appalachian St., 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina, Noon
Georgia St. at Troy, 4 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at South Alabama, 7 p.m.
Texas State at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
South Alabama at Georgia Southern, 7:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas State, TBA
Troy at Arkansas St., TBA
Coastal Carolina at Georgia St., TBA
Appalachian St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|218
|70
|Liberty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|172
|93
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|186
|79
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UConn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
___
Mercer at Army, Noon
Southern Miss. at Liberty, 1 p.m.
Texas State at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
W. Kentucky at BYU, TBA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dixie State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tarleton State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
