FBC Glance

By The Associated Press
October 24, 2020 6:00 pm
8 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cincinnati 1 0 28 7 3 0 107 37
SMU 2 0 67 61 5 0 213 127
Tulsa 2 0 76 39 2 1 83 55
Navy 3 0 85 76 3 2 95 171
Houston 1 0 49 31 1 1 75 74
Memphis 2 1 118 108 3 1 155 132
UCF 2 2 177 146 3 2 226 167
Temple 1 2 97 109 1 2 97 109
East Carolina 1 2 95 102 1 3 124 151
Tulane 0 4 123 164 2 4 216 212
South Florida 0 4 81 153 1 5 108 211

___

Friday’s Games

Tulsa 42, South Florida 13

Saturday’s Games

Memphis 41, Temple 29

Tulane at UCF, 2 p.m.

Houston at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at SMU, 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30

East Carolina at Tulsa, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31

Temple at Tulane, Noon

Memphis at Cincinnati, Noon

UCF at Houston, 2 p.m.

Navy at SMU, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Clemson 5 0 240 81 6 0 289 81
Notre Dame 3 0 81 46 4 0 133 46
North Carolina 4 1 189 125 4 1 189 125
Miami 3 1 147 105 4 1 178 119
Virginia Tech 3 1 168 125 3 1 168 125
NC State 4 2 189 205 4 2 189 205
Boston College 2 2 93 102 3 2 117 123
Georgia Tech 2 2 89 150 2 3 110 199
Pittsburgh 2 3 122 122 3 3 177 122
Wake Forest 1 2 95 105 2 2 161 119
Virginia 1 3 105 139 1 3 105 139
Florida St. 1 4 96 186 2 4 137 210
Louisville 1 4 136 144 2 4 171 165
Syracuse 1 4 98 157 1 5 119 195
Duke 1 5 128 184 1 5 128 184

___

Saturday’s Games

Louisville 48, Florida St. 16

North Carolina 48, NC State 21

Clemson 47, Syracuse 21

Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Boston College, 4 p.m.

Virginia at Miami, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31

Boston College at Clemson, Noon

Wake Forest at Syracuse, Noon

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Louisville, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Duke, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Virginia, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oklahoma St. 2 0 74 20 3 0 90 27
Kansas St. 4 0 145 84 4 1 176 119
Iowa St. 3 0 105 79 3 1 119 110
West Virginia 2 1 78 65 3 1 134 75
Oklahoma 2 2 151 134 3 2 199 134
Baylor 1 1 68 41 1 1 68 41
Texas 1 2 139 142 2 2 198 145
TCU 1 3 95 122 1 3 95 122
Texas Tech 0 3 92 125 1 3 127 158
Kansas 0 4 52 187 0 5 75 225

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma 33, TCU 14

Kansas St. 55, Kansas 14

Baylor at Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Texas Tech, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31

Kansas St. at West Virginia, Noon

Iowa St. at Kansas, Noon

TCU at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
E. Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Idaho 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UC Davis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Weber St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Campbell 0 0 0 0 0 4 82 188
Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 52

___

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ohio St. 1 0 52 17 1 0 52 17
Rutgers 1 0 38 27 1 0 38 27
Indiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Maryland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Michigan St. 0 1 27 38 0 1 27 38
Penn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Wisconsin 1 0 45 7 1 0 45 7
Illinois 0 1 7 45 0 1 7 45
Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nebraska 0 1 17 52 0 1 17 52
Northwestern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Purdue 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Friday’s Games

Wisconsin 45, Illinois 7

Saturday’s Games

Rutgers 38, Michigan St. 27

Nebraska at Ohio St., Noon

Iowa at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Maryland at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

Michigan at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30

Minnesota at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31

Purdue at Illinois, Noon

Michigan St. at Michigan, Noon

Indiana at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Delaware 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Elon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
James Madison 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Maine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rhode Island 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Richmond 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stony Brook 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Towson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Villanova 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
William & Mary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Marshall 3 0 93 40 5 0 169 47
Charlotte 2 1 104 70 2 2 124 105
FAU 1 1 30 37 1 1 30 37
W. Kentucky 1 2 48 92 1 4 93 157
Middle Tennessee 1 3 118 137 1 5 132 226
FIU 0 1 28 31 0 3 72 86
Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UAB 2 0 58 27 4 2 179 127
Louisiana Tech 2 1 69 82 3 2 149 165
UTSA 1 1 50 56 3 3 161 169
Southern Miss. 1 1 71 62 1 4 151 216
North Texas 1 2 104 125 2 3 196 221
UTEP 0 2 45 59 3 3 120 151
Rice 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville St. 19, FIU 10

Louisiana-Lafayette 24, UAB 20

Saturday’s Games

Charlotte 38, UTEP 28

Southern Miss. at Liberty, 1 p.m.

FAU at Marshall, 2:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Rice, 3:30 p.m.

Chattanooga at W. Kentucky, 4 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at UTSA, 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30

Marshall at FIU, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31

UTSA at FAU, Noon

North Texas at UTEP, 2 p.m.

Rice at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

UAB at Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Duke, 7 p.m.

W. Kentucky at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Akron 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kent St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ohio 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ball St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Toledo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Howard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
NC Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SC State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 39 28
Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 44 108
N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Friday’s Games

SE Missouri at S. Illinois, Postponed

Friday, Oct. 30

SE Missouri at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hawaii 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nevada 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UNLV 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Mountain

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Air Force 0 0 0 0 1 0 40 7
Boise St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
New Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Utah St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wyoming 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Utah St. at Boise St., 7 p.m.

Wyoming at Nevada, 7 p.m.

Hawaii at Fresno St., 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

Air Force at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

UNLV at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29

Colorado St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30

Hawaii at Wyoming, 9:45 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31

Boise St. at Air Force, 6 p.m.

San Jose St. at New Mexico, 7 p.m.

San Diego St. at Utah St., 9:30 p.m.

Nevada at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bryant 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
CCSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Duquesne 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
LIU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Merrimack College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 101 96
E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 4 106 193
Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 0 3 37 134
E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
California 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oregon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stanford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Washington St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

South

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Southern Cal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UCLA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Georgetown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lehigh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Butler 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Davidson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dayton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Drake 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Marist 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stetson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 3 1 132 78 3 1 132 78
Florida 2 1 127 100 2 1 127 100
Kentucky 2 2 112 80 2 2 112 80
South Carolina 2 2 122 98 2 2 122 98
Tennessee 2 2 94 117 2 2 94 117
Missouri 1 2 76 114 1 2 76 114
Vanderbilt 0 3 26 99 0 3 26 99

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 4 0 194 115 4 0 194 115
Texas A&M 3 1 110 116 3 1 110 116
Auburn 3 2 122 126 3 2 122 126
Arkansas 2 2 92 102 2 2 92 102
LSU 1 2 116 96 1 2 116 96
Mississippi St. 1 3 74 107 1 3 74 107
Mississippi 1 4 174 223 1 4 174 223

___

Saturday’s Games

Auburn 35, Mississippi 28

Missouri at Florida, Postponed

Georgia at Kentucky, Postponed

Alabama at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Missouri, 4 p.m.

South Carolina at LSU, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31

Georgia at Kentucky, Noon

Kentucky at Missouri, Postponed

LSU at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Alabama, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
ETSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Furman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mercer 0 0 0 0 0 2 31 83
Samford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
The Citadel 0 0 0 0 0 4 29 127
VMI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wofford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday, Oct. 31

Abilene Christian at Mercer, 3 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Stephen F. Austin 1 0 35 32 3 3 131 148
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 3 3 174 195
Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 1 3 135 188
Abilene Christian 0 1 32 35 0 3 68 107
Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lamar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Abilene Christian vs. Stephen F. Austin at Arlington, T.X., 1:30 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31

E. Kentucky at Cent. Arkansas, Postponed

Abilene Christian at Mercer, 3 p.m.

Western Colorado University at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

Missouri Western at Cent. Arkansas, 4 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Prairie View 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Southern U. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Texas Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Coastal Carolina 3 0 110 64 5 0 191 108
Appalachian St. 1 0 45 17 3 1 139 75
Troy 1 0 37 17 3 1 122 108
Georgia Southern 1 2 67 78 3 2 135 104
Georgia St. 0 2 83 93 1 2 132 122

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
South Alabama 1 0 30 20 2 2 96 110
Louisiana-Lafayette 2 1 81 79 4 1 136 113
Arkansas St. 1 2 99 149 3 3 208 244
Texas State 1 2 75 84 1 5 168 190
Louisiana-Monroe 0 2 47 73 0 5 67 181

___

Thursday’s Games

Appalachian St. 45, Arkansas St. 17

Saturday’s Games

Coastal Carolina 28, Georgia Southern 14

Georgia St. at Troy, 4 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Texas State at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29

South Alabama at Georgia Southern, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31

Coastal Carolina at Georgia St., Noon

Troy at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 4 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas State, 8 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
BYU 0 0 0 0 5 0 218 70
Liberty 0 0 0 0 6 0 228 128
Army 0 0 0 0 6 1 235 82
New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UConn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UMass 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 41

___

Saturday’s Games

Army 49, Mercer 3

Southern Miss. at Liberty, 1 p.m.

Texas State at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31

W. Kentucky at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Dixie State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tarleton State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

