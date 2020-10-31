FBC Glance

Trending:
By The Associated Press
October 31, 2020 6:00 pm
8 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cincinnati 3 0 119 30 5 0 198 60
Tulsa 3 0 110 69 3 1 117 85
SMU 3 1 131 140 6 1 277 206
Houston 2 1 107 96 2 2 133 139
UCF 3 2 221 167 4 2 270 188
Navy 3 2 143 164 3 4 153 259
Memphis 2 2 128 157 3 2 165 181
Temple 1 3 100 147 1 3 100 147
East Carolina 1 3 125 136 1 4 154 185
Tulane 1 4 161 167 3 4 254 215
South Florida 0 4 81 153 1 5 108 211

___

Friday’s Games

Tulsa 34, East Carolina 30

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati 49, Memphis 10

Tulane 38, Temple 3

UCF 44, Houston 21

Navy at SMU, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7

South Florida at Memphis, Noon

SMU at Temple, Noon

Tulsa at Navy, Noon

Tulane at East Carolina, Noon

Houston at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Clemson 6 0 274 109 7 0 323 109
Notre Dame 5 0 157 62 6 0 209 62
Miami 4 1 166 119 5 1 197 133
North Carolina 4 1 189 125 4 1 189 125
NC State 4 2 189 205 4 2 189 205
Virginia Tech 4 2 226 183 4 2 226 183
Wake Forest 3 2 156 135 4 2 222 149
Boston College 3 3 169 163 4 3 193 184
Pittsburgh 2 4 125 167 3 4 180 167
Georgia Tech 2 4 129 229 2 5 150 278
Florida St. 1 4 96 186 2 4 137 210
Virginia 1 4 119 158 1 4 119 158
Duke 1 5 128 184 2 5 181 203
Louisville 1 5 171 186 2 5 206 207
Syracuse 1 5 112 195 1 6 133 233

___

Saturday’s Games

Wake Forest 38, Syracuse 14

Clemson 34, Boston College 28

Notre Dame 31, Georgia Tech 13

Virginia Tech 42, Louisville 35

Charlotte at Duke, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Virginia, 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 6

Miami at NC State, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7

North Carolina at Duke, Noon

Liberty at Virginia Tech, Noon

Boston College at Syracuse, 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida St., 4 p.m.

Clemson at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Louisville at Virginia, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Iowa St. 4 1 178 125 4 2 192 156
Kansas St. 4 1 155 121 4 2 186 156
Oklahoma St. 3 1 132 82 4 1 148 89
Texas 3 2 207 192 4 2 266 195
West Virginia 3 2 142 109 4 2 198 119
Oklahoma 2 2 151 134 3 2 199 134
TCU 2 3 128 145 2 3 128 145
Texas Tech 1 3 126 152 2 3 161 185
Baylor 1 3 107 101 1 3 107 101
Kansas 0 5 74 239 0 6 97 277

___

Saturday’s Games

Iowa St. 52, Kansas 22

West Virginia 37, Kansas St. 10

TCU 33, Baylor 23

Texas 41, Oklahoma St. 34

Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7

West Virginia at Texas, Noon

Texas Tech at TCU, 3:30 p.m.

Kansas at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., 4 p.m.

Baylor at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
E. Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Idaho 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UC Davis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Weber St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Campbell 0 0 0 0 0 4 82 188
Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 52

___

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Indiana 2 0 73 56 2 0 73 56
Ohio St. 1 0 52 17 1 0 52 17
Maryland 1 1 48 87 1 1 48 87
Michigan 1 1 73 51 1 1 73 51
Michigan St. 1 1 54 62 1 1 54 62
Rutgers 1 1 59 64 1 1 59 64
Penn St. 0 1 35 36 0 1 35 36

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Northwestern 2 0 64 23 2 0 64 23
Purdue 2 0 55 44 2 0 55 44
Wisconsin 1 0 45 7 1 0 45 7
Illinois 0 2 31 76 0 2 31 76
Iowa 0 2 40 45 0 2 40 45
Minnesota 0 2 68 94 0 2 68 94
Nebraska 0 1 17 52 0 1 17 52

___

Friday’s Games

Maryland 45, Minnesota 44

Saturday’s Games

Michigan St. 27, Michigan 24

Purdue 31, Illinois 24

Northwestern 21, Iowa 20

Indiana 37, Rutgers 21

Wisconsin at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7

Michigan St. at Iowa, Noon

Nebraska at Northwestern, Noon

Michigan at Indiana, Noon

Purdue at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Maryland at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Delaware 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Elon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
James Madison 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Maine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rhode Island 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Richmond 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stony Brook 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Towson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Villanova 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
William & Mary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Marshall 3 0 93 40 5 0 169 47
FAU 2 1 54 40 2 1 54 40
Charlotte 2 1 104 70 2 3 143 158
Middle Tennessee 2 3 158 171 2 5 172 260
W. Kentucky 1 2 48 92 2 4 106 167
FIU 0 1 28 31 0 3 72 86
Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UAB 2 1 92 64 4 3 213 164
Louisiana Tech 3 2 132 143 4 3 212 226
Rice 1 1 64 46 1 1 64 46
UTSA 2 2 80 106 4 4 191 219
North Texas 1 2 104 125 2 3 196 221
Southern Miss. 1 2 77 92 1 5 157 246
UTEP 0 2 45 59 3 3 120 151

___

Friday’s Games

Marshall at FIU, Postponed

Saturday’s Games

FAU 24, UTSA 3

North Texas at UTEP, Postponed

Rice 30, Southern Miss. 6

Louisiana Tech 37, UAB 34

Charlotte at Duke, 7 p.m.

W. Kentucky at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7

UMass at Marshall, 2:30 p.m.

North Alabama at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

UTSA at Rice, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

FIU at UTEP, 4 p.m.

W. Kentucky at FAU, 6 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at North Texas, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Akron 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kent St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ohio 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ball St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Toledo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Wednesday, Nov. 4

E. Michigan at Kent St., 6 p.m.

W. Michigan at Akron, 6 p.m.

Ball St. at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Ohio at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Toledo, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Howard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
NC Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SC State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 39 28
S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 0 20 17
Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 44 108
N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Friday’s Games

S. Illinois 20, SE Missouri 17

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Nevada 1 0 37 34 1 0 37 34
San Diego St. 1 0 34 6 1 0 34 6
San Jose St. 2 0 55 27 2 0 55 27
Fresno St. 1 1 57 51 1 1 57 51
Hawaii 1 1 41 50 1 1 41 50
UNLV 0 1 6 34 0 1 6 34

Mountain

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Boise St. 2 0 91 43 2 0 91 43
Wyoming 1 1 65 44 1 1 65 44
Air Force 0 2 36 66 1 2 76 73
Colorado St. 0 1 17 38 0 1 17 38
New Mexico 0 1 21 38 0 1 21 38
Utah St. 0 1 13 42 0 1 13 42

___

Thursday’s Games

Fresno St. 38, Colorado St. 17

Friday’s Games

Wyoming 31, Hawaii 7

Saturday’s Games

Boise St. 49, Air Force 30

New Mexico at San Jose St., 7 p.m.

San Jose St. at New Mexico, Postponed

San Diego St. at Utah St., 9:30 p.m.

Nevada at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 5

Utah St. at Nevada, 7 p.m.

Wyoming at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 6

San Jose St. at San Diego St., 9 p.m.

BYU at Boise St., 9:45 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7

Fresno St. at UNLV, 3:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bryant 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
CCSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Duquesne 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
LIU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Merrimack College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 101 96
E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 2 4 137 221
Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 0 3 37 134
E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 20
Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday, Nov. 7

Stephen F. Austin at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
California 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oregon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stanford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Washington St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

South

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Southern Cal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UCLA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday, Nov. 7

Arizona St. at Southern Cal, Noon

Arizona at Utah, 4 p.m.

UCLA at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon, 7:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.

Washington at California, 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Georgetown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lehigh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Butler 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Davidson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dayton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Drake 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Marist 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stetson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 4 1 146 81 4 1 146 81
Florida 2 1 127 100 2 1 127 100
Missouri 2 2 96 124 2 2 96 124
South Carolina 2 3 146 150 2 3 146 150
Tennessee 2 3 111 165 2 3 111 165
Kentucky 2 4 125 114 2 4 125 114
Vanderbilt 0 4 47 153 0 4 47 153

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 6 0 283 132 6 0 283 132
Texas A&M 3 1 110 116 3 1 110 116
Auburn 4 2 170 137 4 2 170 137
Arkansas 2 2 92 102 2 2 92 102
LSU 2 3 179 168 2 3 179 168
Mississippi 2 4 228 244 2 4 228 244
Mississippi St. 1 4 74 148 1 4 74 148

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgia 14, Kentucky 3

Kentucky at Missouri, Postponed

Auburn 48, LSU 11

Mississippi 54, Vanderbilt 21

Mississippi St. at Alabama, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7

Tennessee at Arkansas, TBA

Texas A&M at South Carolina, TBA

Florida vs. Georgia at Jacksonville, F.L., 3:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Mississippi St., 4 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 13
ETSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Furman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mercer 0 0 0 0 0 3 48 103
Samford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
The Citadel 0 0 0 0 0 4 29 127
VMI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wofford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Abilene Christian 20, Mercer 17

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Stephen F. Austin 1 0 35 32 4 3 195 155
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 4 4 254 236
Abilene Christian 0 1 32 35 1 3 88 124
Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 1 3 135 188
Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lamar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

E. Kentucky at Cent. Arkansas, Postponed

Stephen F. Austin 64, Western Colorado University 7

Abilene Christian 20, Mercer 17

Cent. Arkansas 52, Missouri Western 10

Saturday, Nov. 7

Angelo State University at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Prairie View 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Southern U. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Texas Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Coastal Carolina 4 0 161 64 6 0 242 108
Appalachian St. 2 0 76 30 4 1 170 88
Troy 2 1 109 63 4 2 194 154
Georgia Southern 2 2 91 95 4 2 159 121
Georgia St. 1 3 119 178 2 3 168 207

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Louisiana-Lafayette 2 1 81 79 4 1 136 113
South Alabama 2 1 85 58 3 3 151 148
Texas State 1 2 75 84 1 6 182 242
Arkansas St. 1 3 109 187 3 4 218 282
Louisiana-Monroe 0 4 74 142 0 7 94 250

___

Thursday’s Games

Georgia Southern 24, South Alabama 17

Saturday’s Games

Coastal Carolina 51, Georgia St. 0

Troy 38, Arkansas St. 10

Appalachian St. 31, Louisiana-Monroe 13

Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas State, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, Noon

Louisiana-Monroe at Georgia St., Noon

Troy at Georgia Southern, 1 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Texas State, 3 p.m.

South Alabama at Coastal Carolina, 8 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
BYU 0 0 0 0 6 0 270 84
Liberty 0 0 0 0 6 0 228 128
Army 0 0 0 0 6 1 235 82
New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UConn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UMass 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 41

___

Saturday’s Games

W. Kentucky at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7

Air Force at Army, 11:30 a.m.

Liberty at Virginia Tech, Noon

UMass at Marshall, 2:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Dixie State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tarleton State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

