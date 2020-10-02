On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
FC Cincinnati faces Minnesota United FC in a non-conference matchup

By The Associated Press
October 2, 2020 3:05 am
1 min read
      

FC Cincinnati (3-7-4, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (5-5-4, sixth in the Western Conference)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United FC faces FC Cincinnati in non-conference action.

Minnesota United FC is 2-1-1 at home. Minnesota United FC is ninth in the MLS drawing 79 corner kicks, averaging 5.6 per game.

FC Cincinnati is 2-6-0 on the road. FC Cincinnati is last in the league with 38 shots on goal, averaging 2.7 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Molino has five goals and two assists for Minnesota United FC. Robin Lod has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Minnesota United FC.

Brandon Vazquez has one goal and one assist for FC Cincinnati. Haris Medunjanin has one goal over the past 10 games for FC Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minnesota United FC: 2-6-2, averaging 1.3 goals, one assist, 3.4 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

FC Cincinnati: 1-5-4, averaging 0.5 goals, zero assists, 2.5 shots on goal and 2.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Minnesota United FC: Tyler Miller (injured), Ike Opara (injured), Osvaldo Alonso (injured), Luis Amarilla (injured), Ethan Finlay (injured), Brent Kallman, Greg Ranjitsingh (injured).

FC Cincinnati: Saad Abdul-Salaam (injured), Jimmy McLaughlin (injured), Przemyslaw Tyton (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

