On Air: Federal Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

FC Dallas 1, Sporting Kansas City 0

By The Associated Press
October 14, 2020 10:45 pm
< a min read
      
Sporting Kansas City 0 0 0
FC Dallas 1 0 1

First half_1, FC Dallas, Hollingshead, 2 (Reynolds), 43rd minute.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Sporting Kansas City, Tim Melia, John Pulskamp; FC Dallas, Jimmy Maurer, Phelipe Megiolaro.

Yellow Cards_Dia, Sporting Kansas City, 42nd; Barrios, FC Dallas, 45th; Ziegler, FC Dallas, 45th+2.

Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell, Chris Elliott, Malik Badawi. 4th Official_Michael Radchuk.

___

Lineups

Sporting Kansas City_Tim Melia; Amadou Dia (Luis Martins, 70th), Andreu Fontas, Jaylin Lindsey, Roberto Puncec; Gianluca Busio, Roger Espinoza (Ilie Sanchez, 46th), Felipe Hernandez (Cameron Duke, 78th); Gerso Fernandes (Johnny Russell, 46th), Erik Hurtado, Daniel Salloi (Gadi Kinda, 46th).

FC Dallas_Jimmy Maurer; Bressan, Bryan Reynolds, Reto Ziegler; Bryan Acosta (Brandon Servania, 78th), Michael Barrios (John Nelson, 88th), Ryan Hollingshead, Fafa Picault (Thiago Santos, 72nd), Andres Ricaurte (Jesus Ferreira, 88th), Tanner Tessmann; Franco Jara (Ricardo Pepi, 72nd).

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|20 Precision Strike Technology Symposium...
10|20 2020 Leidos Supplier Innovation &...
10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

MQ-8B Fire Scout takes off aboard the Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords