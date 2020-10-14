FC Dallas 1, Sporting Kansas City 0

Sporting Kansas City 0 0 — 0 FC Dallas 1 0 — 1

First half_1, FC Dallas, Hollingshead, 2 (Reynolds), 43rd minute.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Sporting Kansas City, Tim Melia, John Pulskamp; FC Dallas, Jimmy Maurer, Phelipe Megiolaro.

Yellow Cards_Dia, Sporting Kansas City, 42nd; Barrios, FC Dallas, 45th; Ziegler, FC Dallas, 45th+2.

Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell, Chris Elliott, Malik Badawi. 4th Official_Michael Radchuk.

Lineups

Sporting Kansas City_Tim Melia; Amadou Dia (Luis Martins, 70th), Andreu Fontas, Jaylin Lindsey, Roberto Puncec; Gianluca Busio, Roger Espinoza (Ilie Sanchez, 46th), Felipe Hernandez (Cameron Duke, 78th); Gerso Fernandes (Johnny Russell, 46th), Erik Hurtado, Daniel Salloi (Gadi Kinda, 46th).

FC Dallas_Jimmy Maurer; Bressan, Bryan Reynolds, Reto Ziegler; Bryan Acosta (Brandon Servania, 78th), Michael Barrios (John Nelson, 88th), Ryan Hollingshead, Fafa Picault (Thiago Santos, 72nd), Andres Ricaurte (Jesus Ferreira, 88th), Tanner Tessmann; Franco Jara (Ricardo Pepi, 72nd).

