FC Dallas 2, Miami 1

By The Associated Press
October 28, 2020 10:49 pm
Miami 1 0 1
FC Dallas 0 2 2

First half_1, Miami, Pizarro, 4 (Higuain), 33rd minute.

Second half_2, FC Dallas, Jara, 6 (penalty kick), 60th; 3, FC Dallas, Hollingshead, 3 (Reynolds), 82nd.

Goalies_Miami, John McCarthy, Drake Callender; FC Dallas, Jimmy Maurer, Phelipe Megiolaro.

Yellow Cards_Sweat, Miami, 45th; Pizarro, Miami, 48th; Gonzalez Pirez, Miami, 54th; Hollingshead, FC Dallas, 83rd; Reyes, Miami, 90th+1.

Referee_Victor Rivas. Assistant Referees_Adam Garner, Chris Elliott, Malik Badawi. 4th Official_Elijio Arreguin.

Lineups

Miami_John McCarthy; Nicolas Figal (Dylan Nealis, 28th, Federico Higuain, 85th), Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Andres Reyes, Ben Sweat; Blaise Matuidi, Lewis Morgan, Matias Pellegrini (Victor Ulloa, 76th), Rodolfo Pizarro, Wil Trapp (Julian Carranza, 85th); Gonzalo Higuain.

FC Dallas_Jimmy Maurer; Bressan, Matt Hedges, Bryan Reynolds; Michael Barrios, Ryan Hollingshead, Fafa Picault (Ricardo Pepi, 72nd), Andres Ricaurte (John Nelson, 87th), Thiago Santos; Jesus Ferreira (Ema Twumasi, 82nd), Franco Jara (Tanner Tessmann, 87th).

