Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

FC Dallas 3, Houston 0

By The Associated Press
October 31, 2020 6:06 pm
< a min read
      
Houston 0 0 0
FC Dallas 2 1 3

First half_1, FC Dallas, Jara, 7 (Barrios), 19th minute; 2, FC Dallas, Picault, 2 (Ricaurte), 27th.

Second half_3, FC Dallas, Picault, 3, 90th+4.

Goalies_Houston, Marko Maric, Cody Cropper; FC Dallas, Jimmy Maurer, Phelipe Megiolaro.

Yellow Cards_Bizama, Houston, 45th+2; Zahibo, Houston, 55th; Santos, FC Dallas, 69th; Picault, FC Dallas, 90th+4.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn why shopping for health insurance this year is more important than ever in this exclusive ebook.

Referee_Jair Marrufo. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell, Diego Blas, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Elton Garcia.

___

Lineups

Houston_Marko Maric; Jose Bizama, Victor Cabrera, Alejandro Fuenmayor, Adam Lundqvist; Darwin Ceren (Marcelo Palomino, 87th), Wilfried Zahibo (Boniek Garcia, 63rd); Niko Hansen (Memo Rodriguez, 35th), Ariel Lassiter (Tomas Martinez, 62nd), Darwin Quintero, Christian Ramirez (Mauro Manotas, 63rd).

FC Dallas_Jimmy Maurer; Bressan, Matt Hedges, Bryan Reynolds (John Nelson, 44th); Michael Barrios (Reto Ziegler, 75th), Ryan Hollingshead, Fafa Picault, Andres Ricaurte, Thiago Santos; Jesus Ferreira (Tanner Tessmann, 59th), Franco Jara (Harold Mosquera, 75th).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|4 7th Annual Identity Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Hopi Tribe granted $5 million dollars for project to reduce arsenic levels in drinking water