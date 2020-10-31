FC Dallas 3, Houston 0

|Houston
|0
|0
|—
|0
|FC Dallas
|2
|1
|—
|3
First half_1, FC Dallas, Jara, 7 (Barrios), 19th minute; 2, FC Dallas, Picault, 2 (Ricaurte), 27th.
Second half_3, FC Dallas, Picault, 3, 90th+4.
Goalies_Houston, Marko Maric, Cody Cropper; FC Dallas, Jimmy Maurer, Phelipe Megiolaro.
Yellow Cards_Bizama, Houston, 45th+2; Zahibo, Houston, 55th; Santos, FC Dallas, 69th; Picault, FC Dallas, 90th+4.
Referee_Jair Marrufo. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell, Diego Blas, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Elton Garcia.
___
Lineups
Houston_Marko Maric; Jose Bizama, Victor Cabrera, Alejandro Fuenmayor, Adam Lundqvist; Darwin Ceren (Marcelo Palomino, 87th), Wilfried Zahibo (Boniek Garcia, 63rd); Niko Hansen (Memo Rodriguez, 35th), Ariel Lassiter (Tomas Martinez, 62nd), Darwin Quintero, Christian Ramirez (Mauro Manotas, 63rd).
FC Dallas_Jimmy Maurer; Bressan, Matt Hedges, Bryan Reynolds (John Nelson, 44th); Michael Barrios (Reto Ziegler, 75th), Ryan Hollingshead, Fafa Picault, Andres Ricaurte, Thiago Santos; Jesus Ferreira (Tanner Tessmann, 59th), Franco Jara (Harold Mosquera, 75th).
