FC Dallas visits Houston in conference play

By The Associated Press
October 6, 2020 3:05 am
1 min read
      

FC Dallas (5-3-6, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Dynamo (3-5-7, 10th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Dynamo host FC Dallas in Western Conference play.

The Dynamo are 3-4-6 in Western Conference games. Houston is 1-0-1 when it scores two goals.

FC Dallas is 4-1-2 against Western Conference opponents. FC Dallas is first in the Western Conference giving up only 15 goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season. FC Dallas won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alberth Elis leads Houston with three assists. Darwin Quintero has four goals over the past 10 games for the Dynamo.

Franco Jara has five goals for FC Dallas. Harold Mosquera has four goals over the last 10 games for FC Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Houston: 3-3-4, averaging 1.6 goals, 0.9 assists, 5.6 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

FC Dallas: 4-2-4, averaging 1.7 goals, one assist, 4.3 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Houston: Wilfried Zahibo (injured), Michael Salazar (injured).

FC Dallas: Harold Mosquera (injured), Paxton Pomykal (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

