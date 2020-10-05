Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Flyers sign Braun to 2-year extension; Niskanen retires

By The Associated Press
October 5, 2020 4:12 pm
< a min read
      

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers signed defenseman Justin Braun to a two-year contract at an annual average of $1.8 million.

Braun played in 62 regular-season games and all 16 playoff games in his first season with the Flyers. He had three goals and 16 assists for 19 points in the regular season, ranking fourth among Flyers defensemen.

The Flyers made the move the same day defenseman Matt Niskanen told the team he would retire with a year left on his deal. He had 33 points in 68 games for the Flyers last season. Niskanen won a Stanley Cup with the Washington Capitals.

___

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|13 Juniper Federal Forum
10|14 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

FEMA sets up shop in Louisiana to assist with upcoming hurricane