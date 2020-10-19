Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Fontana scores 6th goal in 8 games, Union beat Revolution

By The Associated Press
October 19, 2020 9:45 pm
< a min read
      

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Anthony Fontana scored his sixth goal in eight games, and the Philadelphia Union beat the New England Revolution 2-1 on Monday night.

Philadelphia (11-3-5), which clinched a playoff spot in its previous game last Wednesday, has lost just once in its last 10 games. New England (7-5-7) had a two-game winning streak snapped.

Philadelphia took a 1-0 lead in the 34th minute on Andrew Farrell’s own goal. Fontana made it 2-0 in the 69th by lobbing it over goalkeeper Matt Turner from the corner of the 6-yard box.

Tajon Buchanan smashed a shot from distance in the 80th minute to put New England on the scoreboard, denying league-leader Andre Blake an eighth shutout.

Fontana scored two goals in the last meeting between the clubs on Sept. 12.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|20 Precision Strike Technology Symposium...
10|20 2020 Leidos Supplier Innovation &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

California State Cadet takes break from fighting forest fires to be commissioned