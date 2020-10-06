Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Former Florida State coach Bowden hospitalized with COVID-19

By RALPH D. RUSSO
October 6, 2020 10:58 pm
1 min read
      

Former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden was hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of COVID-19.

Family friend Kim Shiff, Bowden’s former publicist, told the AP in a text message that the 90-year-old college football Hall of Famer was “very fatigued,” but had no other symptoms.

Bowden was being treated treated at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.

Bowden’s wife, Ann, told the Tallahassee Democrat her husband was scheduled to undergo a chest X-ray and other tests.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

Bowden recently returned home from a lengthy hospital stay for an infection in his leg. He was notified he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

“I feel sure he’s going to be OK,” Ann told the Tallahassee Democrat. “I am very positive. I am not an alarmist. He hasn’t been getting around much at all due to his leg; it has been pretty painful.”

Bowden coached Florida State for 34 years and is second on the career victories list in major college football with 357, behind only the late Joe Paterno of Penn State.

Bowden won national championships with the Seminoles in 1993 and 1999.

        Read more Sports News news.

__

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.westwoodonepodcasts.com/pods/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/

___

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|13 Juniper Federal Forum
10|14 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy celebrates 245th birthday