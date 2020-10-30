Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Free Agents

By The Associated Press
October 30, 2020 9:01 pm
3 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The 175 free agents. Players may become free agents through 5 p.m. Sunday:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (2) —Bryan Holaday, c; Wade LeBlanc, lhp.

BOSTON (3) — Jackie Bradley Jr., of; Rusney Castillo, of; Collin McHugh, rhp.

CHICAGO (5) — Alex Colomé, rhp; Jarrod Dyson, of; Edwin Encarnación, dh; Gio González, lhp; James McCann, c.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Federal technology experts examine data strategies for cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

CLEVELAND (5) — Brad Hand, lhp; César Hernández, 2b; Sandy León, c; Oliver Pérez, lhp; Carlos Santana, 1b.

DETROIT (5) — C.J. Cron, 1b; Iván Nova, rhp; Austin Romine, c; Jonathan Schoop, 2b; Jordan Zimmermann, rhp.

HOUSTON (4) — Michael Brantley, of; Brad Peacock, rhp; Josh Reddick, of; George Springer, of.

KANSAS CITY (4) — Alex Gordon, of; Matt Harvey, rhp; Greg Holland, rhp; Ian Kennedy, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (2) — Andrelton Simmons, ss; Julio Teheran, rhp.

MINNESOTA (9) — Ehire Adrianza, inf; Alex Avila, c; Tyler Clippard, rhp; Nelson Cruz, dh; Marwin González, inf; Rich Hill, lhp; Trevor May, rhp; Jake Odorizzi, rhp; Sergio Romo, rhp.

NEW YORK (6)— Brett Gardner, of; JA Happ, lhp; Erik Kratz, c; DJ LeMahieu, 2b; James Paxton, lhp; Masahiro Tanaka, rhp.

OAKLAND (10) — Mike Fiers, rhp; Robbie Grossman, of; Liam Hendriks, rhp; Tommy La Stella, 2b; Jake Lamb, 3b; T.J. McFarland, lhp; Mike Minor, lhp; Yusmeiro Petit, rhp; Marcus Semien, ss; Joakim Soria, rhp.

        Read more Sports News news.

SEATTLE (3) — Dee Gordon, 2b; Kendall Graveman, rhp; Yoshihisa Hirano, rhp.

TAMPA BAY (3) — Aaron Loup, lhp; Charlie Morton, rhp; Mike Zunino, c.

TEXAS (8) — Jesse Chavez, rhp; Shin-Soo Choo, of-dh; Derek Dietrich, inf; Corey Kluber, rhp; Jeff Mathis, c; Juan Nicasio, rhp; Andrew Romine, inf; Edinson Vólquez, rhp.

TORONTO (8) — Chase Anderson, rhp; Anthony Bass, rhp; Ken Giles, rhp; Joe Panik, 2b; Robbie Ray, lhp; Matt Shoemaker, rhp; Jonathan Villar, ss-2b; Taijuan Walker, rhp.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (4) — Jon Jay; of; Mike Leake, rhp; Héctor Rondón, rhp; Yasmany Tomás, of-3b.

ATLANTA (10) — Tyler Flowers, c; Shane Greene, rhp; Cole Hamels, lhp; Adeiny Hechavarría, ss; Nick Markakis, of; Mark Melancon, rhp; Darren O’Day, rhp; Marcell Ozuna, of; Pabo Sandoval, 3b; Josh Tomlin, rhp.

CHICAGO (9) — Andrew Chafin, lhp; Tyler Chatwood, rhp; Billy Hamilton, of; Jeremy Jeffress, rhp; Jason Kipnis, 2b; Jon Lester, lhp; Cameron Maybin, of; Josh Phegley, c; José Quintana, lhp.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

CINCINNATI (4) — Trevor Bauer, rhp; Anthony DeSclafani, rhp; Freddy Galvis, ss; Tyler Thornburg, rhp.

COLORADO (6) — Drew Butera, Matt Kemp, of; Daniel Murphy, 1b; Chris Owings ss-2b-of; Kevin Pillar, of; A.J. Ramos, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (8) — Pedro Báez, rhp; Kiké Hernández, of-inf; Jake McGee, lhp; Jimmy Nelson, rhp; Joc Pederson, of; Blake Treinen, rhp; Justin Turner, 3b; Alex Wood, lhp.

MIAMI (7) — Brad Boxberger, rhp; Francisco Cervelli, c; Logan Forsythe, inf; Brandon Kintzler, rhp; Matt Joyce, of; Sean Rodríguez, 3b; Nick Vincent, rhp.

MILWAUKEE (4) — Brett Anderson, lhp; Ryan Braun, of; Jedd Gyorko, 3b; Eric Sogard, 2b.

NEW YORK (14) — Yoenis Céspedes, of; Robinson Chirinos, c; Todd Frazier, 3b; Jared Hughes, rhp; Jed Lowrie, 2b-3b; Jake Marisnick, of; Eduardo Núñez, 2b; Rick Porcello, rhp; Erasmo Ramírez, rhp; Wilson Ramos, c; René Rivera, c; Marcus Stroman, rhp; Michael Wacha, rhp; Justin Wilson, lhp.

PHILADELPHIA (7) — José Álvarez, lhp; p-Jake Arrieta, rhp; Jay Bruce, of; Didi Gregorius, ss; Tommy Hunter, rhp; J.T. Realmuto, c; Brandon Workman, rhp.

PITTSBURGH (2) — Derek Holland, lhp; Keone Kela, rhp.

ST. LOUIS (5) — Brad Miller, 3b; Yadier Molina, c; Adam Wainwright, rhp; Matt Wieters, c; Kolten Wong, 2b.

SAN DIEGO (5) — Jason Castro, c; Jurickson Profar, 2b; Garrett Richards, rhp; Trevor Rosenthal, rhp; Kirby Yates, rhp.

SAN FRANCISCO (4) — Trevor Cahill, rhp; Kevin Gausman, rhp; Drew Smyly, lhp; Tony Watson, lhp.

WASHINGTON (9) — Asdrúbal Cabrera, 3b; Sean Doolittle, lhp; Adam Eaton, of; Brock Holt, inf-of; Howie Kendrick,1b-inf; Aníbal Sánchez, rhp;Kurt Suzuki, c; Eric Thames, 1b; Ryan Zimmerman, 1b.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Intelligence Analytics
11|4 7th Annual Identity Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Hopi Tribe granted $5 million dollars for project to reduce arsenic levels in drinking water