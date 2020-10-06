Trending:
Freeman Baseball Digest Player of Year; Bieber top pitcher

By The Associated Press
October 6, 2020 1:58 am
NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman was selected Major League Player of the Year by Baseball Digest on Monday, and Cleveland’s Shane Bieber was a unanimous pick as Major League Pitcher of the Year.

Freeman received eight of 17 first-place votes and 34 points after hitting .341 with 13 homers and 53 RBIs in the pandemic-shortened season. Chicago White Sox first baseman José Abreu was second with four firsts and 26 points.

Bieber was 8-1 with a 1.63 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings, leading the major leagues in wins, ERA and strikeouts. He received all 17 first-place votes and 51 points. Cincinnati’s Trevor Bauer was second with 28 points.

Milwaukee rookie Devin Williams was voted relief pitcher of the year. He had a 0.33 ERA and struck out 53 in 27 innings. Williams received 12 first-place votes and 39 points. Oakland closer Liam Hendricks was second with four firsts and 32 points.

Voters included writers and broadcasters.

