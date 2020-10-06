French Open Results

Tuesday

At Stade Rolan Garros

Paris

Purse: €18,209,040

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Tuesday from French Open at Stade Rolan Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Diego Schwartzman (12), Argentina, def. Dominic Thiem (3), Austria, 7-6 (1), 5-7, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, def. Jannik Sinner, Italy, 7-6 (4), 6-4, 6-1.

Women’s Singles

Fourth Round

Danielle Collins, United States, def. Ons Jabeur (30), Tunisia, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, def. Elina Svitolina (3), Ukraine, 6-2, 6-4.

Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Martina Trevisan, Italy, 6-3, 6-1.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies (8), Germany, def. Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski (13), Britain, 6-4, 6-4.

Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Wesley Koolhof (9), Netherlands, def. Nicholas Monroe and Tommy Paul, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Kristina Mladenovic, France, and Timea Babos (2), Hungary, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, 6-2, 7-5.

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (4), Czech Republic, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Sofia Kenin (9), United States, 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.

