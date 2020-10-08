On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

French Open Results

By The Associated Press
October 8, 2020 7:55 am
< a min read
      

Thursday

At Stade Rolan Garros

Paris

Purse: €17,818,640

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Thursday from French Open at Stade Rolan Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Semifinals

Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, 6-2, 6-1.

Sofia Kenin (4), United States, def. Petra Kvitova (7), Czech Republic, 6-4, 7-5.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Mate Pavic (7), Croatia, def. Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (1), Colombia, 7-6 (4), 7-5.

Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies (8), Germany, def. Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Wesley Koolhof (9), Netherlands, 6-3, 7-5.

